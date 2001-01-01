Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
In the 1970’s, coal fueled over half of the U.S. electric grid. Today, that number has dipped below 10%. This week on Sea Change Radio we speak with journalist and author, Bob Wyss, whose new book “Black Gold: The Rise, Reign and Fall of American Coal,“ provides an important retelling of the history of coal in this country. We look at the market forces that shaped coal’s rise, its devastating impact on the environment and human health, and talk about the ludicrous but dangerous attempts by the current Administration to prop up coal even as it’s on life support.
Track: Working In The Coal Mine Artist: Galactic Album: We Love 'Em Tonight (Live at Tipitina's) Label: Volcano Year: 2001
Track: Coal Miner’s Blues Artist: Brownie McGhee Album: The Story Of The Blues Label: Membran Music Year: 2004
Track: I’m Just an Old Chunk of Coal Artist: John Anderson Album: John Anderson 2 Label: Warner Bros. Year: 1981