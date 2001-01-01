Summary:

In the 1970’s, coal fueled over half of the U.S. electric grid. Today, that number has dipped below 10%. This week on Sea Change Radio we speak with journalist and author, Bob Wyss, whose new book “Black Gold: The Rise, Reign and Fall of American Coal,“ provides an important retelling of the history of coal in this country. We look at the market forces that shaped coal’s rise, its devastating impact on the environment and human health, and talk about the ludicrous but dangerous attempts by the current Administration to prop up coal even as it’s on life support.