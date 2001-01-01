The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Bob Wyss
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
Aug. 19, 2025, midnight

In the 1970’s, coal fueled over half of the U.S. electric grid. Today, that number has dipped below 10%. This week on Sea Change Radio we speak with journalist and author, Bob Wyss, whose new book “Black Gold: The Rise, Reign and Fall of American Coal,“ provides an important retelling of the history of coal in this country. We look at the market forces that shaped coal’s rise, its devastating impact on the environment and human health, and talk about the ludicrous but dangerous attempts by the current Administration to prop up coal even as it’s on life support.
Track: Working In The Coal Mine
Artist: Galactic
Album: We Love 'Em Tonight (Live at Tipitina's)
Label: Volcano
Year: 2001

Track: Coal Miner’s Blues
Artist: Brownie McGhee
Album: The Story Of The Blues
Label: Membran Music
Year: 2004

Track: I’m Just an Old Chunk of Coal
Artist: John Anderson
Album: John Anderson 2
Label: Warner Bros.
Year: 1981

Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 Aug. 19, 2025
San Francisco
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 5 Download File...
 