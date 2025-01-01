The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Program Information
Walkuman Style
Cheers to Chuck and Howie Tee
Music
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
Aug. 20, 2025, midnight
1. Clash of the Titans - Free Agents feat. DJ Kemo and DJ Wax
2. Song of the New Moon - Chuck Mangione
3. Get Together - Fuzzy Ed
4. Hide & Seek - Chuck Mangione
5. Discjockeys - Eins Zwo
6. Genotype - Jussin
7. I'm The Magnificent - Special Ed
8. 007 (Shanty Town) - Desmond Dekker and the Aces
9. Conquistadors - Binary Star
10. Legend of the One Eyed Sailor - Chuck Mangione with the Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra
11. Love The Feelin' - Chuck Mangione
12. W**d & Drinks (inSTEMental) - Buckwild
13. Turn It Up - The What
14. Home Improvement - LxVNDR & Uncle Fester feat. Aquakulture
15. Spacecraft - Daybi feat. Moka Only
16. Suspect - Nas
17. El Gato Triste - Chuck Mangione with the Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra
Friday 6PM ET,Monday 11PM ET - 93.3 FM,CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Tuesday 9PM EST -
The Scope at Ryerson [CJRU], Toronto, Ontario

Tuesday 10PM PT - CICK 93.9FM
Smithers, British Columbia

Wednesday overnight/Thursday morning - around 1AM CST 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Friday overnight/Saturday morning 2:30AM AT - CKDU 88.1 FM, Halifax, Nova Scotia

Sunday 11PM EST - CFRC 101.9 FM, Kingston, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

Download Program Podcast
00:58:04 1 Aug. 12, 2025
Gammatorium
  View Script
    
 00:58:04  192Kbps mp3
(79.8MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 