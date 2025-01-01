Summary: 1. Clash of the Titans - Free Agents feat. DJ Kemo and DJ Wax

2. Song of the New Moon - Chuck Mangione

3. Get Together - Fuzzy Ed

4. Hide & Seek - Chuck Mangione

5. Discjockeys - Eins Zwo

6. Genotype - Jussin

7. I'm The Magnificent - Special Ed

8. 007 (Shanty Town) - Desmond Dekker and the Aces

9. Conquistadors - Binary Star

10. Legend of the One Eyed Sailor - Chuck Mangione with the Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra

11. Love The Feelin' - Chuck Mangione

12. W**d & Drinks (inSTEMental) - Buckwild

13. Turn It Up - The What

14. Home Improvement - LxVNDR & Uncle Fester feat. Aquakulture

15. Spacecraft - Daybi feat. Moka Only

16. Suspect - Nas

17. El Gato Triste - Chuck Mangione with the Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra



