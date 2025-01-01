Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
1. Clash of the Titans - Free Agents feat. DJ Kemo and DJ Wax 2. Song of the New Moon - Chuck Mangione 3. Get Together - Fuzzy Ed 4. Hide & Seek - Chuck Mangione 5. Discjockeys - Eins Zwo 6. Genotype - Jussin 7. I'm The Magnificent - Special Ed 8. 007 (Shanty Town) - Desmond Dekker and the Aces 9. Conquistadors - Binary Star 10. Legend of the One Eyed Sailor - Chuck Mangione with the Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra 11. Love The Feelin' - Chuck Mangione 12. W**d & Drinks (inSTEMental) - Buckwild 13. Turn It Up - The What 14. Home Improvement - LxVNDR & Uncle Fester feat. Aquakulture 15. Spacecraft - Daybi feat. Moka Only 16. Suspect - Nas 17. El Gato Triste - Chuck Mangione with the Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra
Friday 6PM ET,Monday 11PM ET - 93.3 FM,CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Tuesday 9PM EST - The Scope at Ryerson [CJRU], Toronto, Ontario
Tuesday 10PM PT - CICK 93.9FM Smithers, British Columbia