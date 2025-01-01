Summary: The fascist takeover of Washington, DC: Coco Das on the mass resistance we urgently need. Larry Krasner, District Attorney of Philadelphia, calling out the lawlessness and illegitimacy of Trump. Carl Dix, with a challenge to Black people to take up the fight against fascism. Bob Avakian, what a revolutionary society would look like. We talk with Bill Short and Willa Seidenberg, producers of a new podcast on the untold stories of GI resistance during the Vietnam War, at amatterofconscience.com.