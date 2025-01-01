John Hope Bryant Takes Us Inside the Mind of a Black Capitalist

Subtitle: 08/20/25 – 08/26/25

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: John Hope Bryant

Contributor: None Contact Contributor

Date Published: Aug. 20, 2025, midnight

Summary: Today’s guest is none other than John Hope Bryant—the leading mind of Black wealth in America.



In the first half of the show, we discuss the ascension of Donald Trump to the presidency and the implications of his second term on the wealth of Black Americans.



In the second half of the show, we discuss the new normal for Black Americans and what things can and should be done to create meaningful financial inroads without the support of the political system.



Credits: Ramses Ja and Q Ward

Notes: Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse.



FB/Instagram/YouTube/TikTok/Fanbase: @civiccipher





