Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24, NHK World Radio Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.

From GERMANY- A Ukrainian has been arrested in Italy for involvement in the bombing of the Nord Stream pipeline in the Baltic Sea in 2022. Israel has commenced a final assault on Gaza City- a discussion with Egyptian journalist Karim el-Gawhary- they also describe the announcement of an expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank, which many see as the end of any two state solution to the area.



From FRANCE- I lost the first part of a report by Israeli reporter Noga Tamopolsky about massive protests in across Israel against Netanyahu and the continuing war on Palestine. Netanyahu accused French President Macron and Australian PM Albanese of being anti-Semites by saying they will join the countries who support Palestinian statehood.



From JAPAN- Japanese exports to the US fell for the 4th straight month. The Taliban interim government in Afghanistan says it wants to end its international isolation- Russia has recognized their rule and the Taliban hope to extend economic cooperation with more countries including Japan.



From CUBA- El Salvador will extend pretrial detention for 80,000 gang suspects for 2 more years without trials. In a recent Presidential election in Bolivia, 2 right-wing candidates garnered the most votes and will have a runoff election soon. Political leaders in Ireland, Scotland, and Wales have urged British PM Starmer to impose sanctions on Israel over the war in Gaza. Another Palestinian journalist has been murdered in Israel and the Columbia Journalism Review has requested suggestions for safeguarding Palestinian journalists.





