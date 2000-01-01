Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Sonic Café, that’s Glass Animals with Hazey from the 2014 Zaba album. So hey, welcome to the café, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 448. This time we’ve cooked up a really tasty music mix pulled from 56 years. We’ll spin Gin Wigmore’s Man Like That, The Courettes, Jungle, Van Halen, Tower of Power with Soul Vaccination, plus another Sonic Café two for two, Neil Diamond with his 1966 hit Solitary Man followed by The Doughboys with there 2020 cover near the bottom of the hour. Then a special treat, The Louisiana Gator Boys a fictional super group from the movie Blues Brothers 2000 with How Blue Can You Get, featuring and endless roster of super stars including BB King, Eric Clapton, Bo Diddley, Clarence Clemons, Koko Taylor, Dr. John, Steve Winwood, and many more. All that plus Nate Bargatze explains the Earth is so far ahead, all of the other planets haven’t even started, and ahh we’re almost done. Then Neil deGrasse Tyson talks about an asteroid that might hit earth in 2036, and the effects it would cause. So yeah, maybe we should all just get along while we still can. So let’s ahh get to it, from 2014 here’s Blues Saraceno with Dogs of War, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Hazey (Stripped) Artist: Glass Animals LP: ZABA Yr: 2014 Song 2: Dogs of War Artist: Blues Saraceno LP: Dark Country 3 Yr: 2014 Song 3: Earth is doing more than fine. Artist: Nate Bargatze LP: Yr: 2024 Song 4: Man Like That Artist: Gin Wigmore LP: Gravel & Wine Yr. 2011 Song 5: The Boy I Love Artist: The Courettes LP: Here Are The Courettes Yr: 2021 Song 6: Lucky I Got What I Want Artist: Jungle LP: Jungle Yr: 2015 Song 7: Right Now Artist: Van Halen LP: For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge Year: 1991 Song 8: Soul Vaccination Artist: Tower of Power LP: Tower of Power Yr: 2000 Song 9: Solitary Man Artist: Neil Diamond LP: All-Time Greatest Hits Yr: 1966 Song 10: Solitary Man Artist: The Doughboys LP: Running for Covers Yr: 2020 Song 11: Why Politicians Divide Us Artist: George Carlin LP: Yr: Song 12: Black Velvet Artist: Alannah Myles LP: Black Velvet / If You Want To (Digital 45) Yr: 1989 Song 13: How blue can you get Artist: The Louisiana Gator Boys LP: Blues Brothers 2000 Yr: 2000 Song 14: What If an Asteroid Hit the Earth? Artist: Neil deGrasse Tyson LP: Yr: Song 15: Tell It Like It T-I-IS Artist: The B-52s LP: Good Stuff Yr: 1992 Song 16: Tamarindio Artist: Ocote Soul Sounds, Adrian Quesada LP: El Niño y el Sol (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Yr: 2010
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)