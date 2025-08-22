Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Social media has become a new tool of anti-Palestinian suppression even though these platforms were initially instrumental in advancing the Palestinian struggle. Omar Zahzah joins hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah to discuss Big Tech’s role in Israel’s genocide. His new book is about how digital platforms and technology companies support the Israeli settler-colonial project through censorship. Jon Elmer delivers the Resistance Report detailing how the IDF is seeking recruitment of Jews around the world to replenish its dwindling ranks. He analyses the latest resistance videos including another operation attempting to capture Israeli soldiers. On the Electronic Intifada Newscast, Israel attacks the Al-Zeitoun neighbourhood of Gaza City with airstrikes, artillery shelling, gunfire and explosive-laden robots, flattening hundreds of homes.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar.
The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made.