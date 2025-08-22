Summary: Social media has become a new tool of anti-Palestinian suppression even though these platforms were initially instrumental in advancing the Palestinian struggle. Omar Zahzah joins hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah to discuss Big Tech’s role in Israel’s genocide. His new book is about how digital platforms and technology companies support the Israeli settler-colonial project through censorship. Jon Elmer delivers the Resistance Report detailing how the IDF is seeking recruitment of Jews around the world to replenish its dwindling ranks. He analyses the latest resistance videos including another operation attempting to capture Israeli soldiers. On the Electronic Intifada Newscast, Israel attacks the Al-Zeitoun neighbourhood of Gaza City with airstrikes, artillery shelling, gunfire and explosive-laden robots, flattening hundreds of homes.

