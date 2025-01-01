Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
This week on Backbeat Varetta Dillard teams up The Students, The Louvin Brothers honour The Delmore Brothers again and Marvin Rainwater covers his own song. We'll hear more from the Blue Moon Marquee New Orleans Sessions album, genial Hawaiians, a Fats Waller song also recorded by both Eric Clapton and Paul McCartney and Jerry Lee Lewis's return to rock & roll.
Artist - Title - Year Varetta Dillard - I'm Gonna Tell My Daddy - 1956 Little Willie John - I'm Sticking With You Baby - 1955 The Louvin Brothers - Sand Mountain Blues - 1960 Marvin Rainwater - I Gotta Go Get My Baby - 1955 Blue Moon Marquee - Let's Get Drunk Again - 2024 Memphis Slim - Wish Me Well - 1954 Rev. Robert Ballinger - He Rode - 1962 Jim & Bob (The Genial Hawaiians) - Hula Blues - 1934 Fats Waller - My Very Good Friend The Milkman - 1934 Ella Fitzgerald - It's Only a Paper Moon - 1945 Dave Bartholomew - Ain't Gonna Do It - 1950 Rusty & Doug - Going Down the Road Carrying a Load of Heartaches - 1957 The Traveling Four - What He's Done for Me - Lester Flatt, Earl Scruggs, Doc Watson - Lonesome Reuben - 1967 Dwain Bell and The Turner Brothers - Rock and Roll On a Saturday Night - 1959 Tiny Bradshaw - Brad's Blues - 1951 Tommy Tucker - Miller's Cave - 1960 Larry Dale - Big Muddy - 1960 Jerry Lee Lewis - I'm On Fire - 1964 Buddy Johnson - South Main - 1944