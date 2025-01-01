The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
Aug. 24, 2025, midnight
This week on Backbeat Varetta Dillard teams up The Students, The Louvin Brothers honour The Delmore Brothers again and Marvin Rainwater covers his own song. We'll hear more from the Blue Moon Marquee New Orleans Sessions album, genial Hawaiians, a Fats Waller song also recorded by both Eric Clapton and Paul McCartney and Jerry Lee Lewis's return to rock & roll.
Artist - Title - Year
Varetta Dillard - I'm Gonna Tell My Daddy - 1956
Little Willie John - I'm Sticking With You Baby - 1955
The Louvin Brothers - Sand Mountain Blues - 1960
Marvin Rainwater - I Gotta Go Get My Baby - 1955
Blue Moon Marquee - Let's Get Drunk Again - 2024
Memphis Slim - Wish Me Well - 1954
Rev. Robert Ballinger - He Rode - 1962
Jim & Bob (The Genial Hawaiians) - Hula Blues - 1934
Fats Waller - My Very Good Friend The Milkman - 1934
Ella Fitzgerald - It's Only a Paper Moon - 1945
Dave Bartholomew - Ain't Gonna Do It - 1950
Rusty & Doug - Going Down the Road Carrying a Load of Heartaches - 1957
The Traveling Four - What He's Done for Me -
Lester Flatt, Earl Scruggs, Doc Watson - Lonesome Reuben - 1967
Dwain Bell and The Turner Brothers - Rock and Roll On a Saturday Night - 1959
Tiny Bradshaw - Brad's Blues - 1951
Tommy Tucker - Miller's Cave - 1960
Larry Dale - Big Muddy - 1960
Jerry Lee Lewis - I'm On Fire - 1964
Buddy Johnson - South Main - 1944

00:58:00 1 Aug. 23, 2025
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
