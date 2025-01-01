Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Varetta Dillard - I'm Gonna Tell My Daddy - 1956

Little Willie John - I'm Sticking With You Baby - 1955

The Louvin Brothers - Sand Mountain Blues - 1960

Marvin Rainwater - I Gotta Go Get My Baby - 1955

Blue Moon Marquee - Let's Get Drunk Again - 2024

Memphis Slim - Wish Me Well - 1954

Rev. Robert Ballinger - He Rode - 1962

Jim & Bob (The Genial Hawaiians) - Hula Blues - 1934

Fats Waller - My Very Good Friend The Milkman - 1934

Ella Fitzgerald - It's Only a Paper Moon - 1945

Dave Bartholomew - Ain't Gonna Do It - 1950

Rusty & Doug - Going Down the Road Carrying a Load of Heartaches - 1957

The Traveling Four - What He's Done for Me -

Lester Flatt, Earl Scruggs, Doc Watson - Lonesome Reuben - 1967

Dwain Bell and The Turner Brothers - Rock and Roll On a Saturday Night - 1959

Tiny Bradshaw - Brad's Blues - 1951

Tommy Tucker - Miller's Cave - 1960

Larry Dale - Big Muddy - 1960

Jerry Lee Lewis - I'm On Fire - 1964

Buddy Johnson - South Main - 1944