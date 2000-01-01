Summary: Over the past century, Arab regimes have repeatedly failed the Palestinian people—through broken promises, political calculations, and a deepening alignment with Western and Israeli interests. The betrayal began in 1948, when seven Arab states declared war on the newly formed Israeli state but were swiftly defeated. That military failure exposed not only strategic weakness but also a lack of genuine commitment to Palestinian liberation. The 1967 Six-Day War was another turning point: Israel seized the West Bank, Gaza, East Jerusalem, and other territories, and Arab leaders began shifting from confrontation to accommodation. Egypt’s 1978 Camp David Accords marked the first formal peace with Israel, sidelining the Palestinian cause in favor of national interests.

Over time, Arab regimes increasingly prioritized regime survival and economic partnerships over solidarity. The 1982 Israeli invasion of Lebanon, which targeted the PLO, was met with silence from most Arab capitals. By the 1990s and 2000s, normalization efforts accelerated, culminating in the Abraham Accords of 2020, where the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan formalized ties with Israel—despite ongoing occupation and apartheid. These moves were often justified as pragmatic diplomacy, but for Palestinians, they signaled abandonment.

The betrayal deepened after the Arab uprisings of 2011. Authoritarian regimes, fearing domestic unrest, cracked down on pro-Palestine activism and used the Palestinian cause as a rhetorical tool while suppressing real support. Today, many Arab governments—especially Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the Gulf states—maintain security cooperation with Israel, restrict aid to Gaza, and block refugee movement across borders. Even during moments of mass slaughter, such as Israel’s recent war on Gaza, Arab leaders have offered little more than symbolic gestures, while actively participating in the U.S.-Israeli security order.

Palestinians now distinguish between Arab governments and Arab people. While regimes normalize and collaborate, the streets—from Beirut to Rabat—continue to erupt in protest. The betrayal is not just political; it’s moral. And it has left Palestinians increasingly isolated, even as global solidarity grows. The question remains: when will Arab regimes be held accountable—not just by history, but by their own people?