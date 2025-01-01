Summary: Nafisa Khanbhai is the Chief Executive Officer of Dear Diary Initiatives, a Community Based Organization in Mombasa that is dedicated to serving marginalized communities, orphans, individuals with disabilities, and women. Among other causes, they supply and maintain a lot of wheelchairs. Nafisa tells of learning to disregard prejudice against disability, make the most of her talents and encourage and help others to do the same. Her biography was made into a book and then a theatre play. These help spread her philosophy and support the organization.