Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Nafisa Khanbhai is the Chief Executive Officer of Dear Diary Initiatives, a Community Based Organization in Mombasa that is dedicated to serving marginalized communities, orphans, individuals with disabilities, and women. Among other causes, they supply and maintain a lot of wheelchairs. Nafisa tells of learning to disregard prejudice against disability, make the most of her talents and encourage and help others to do the same. Her biography was made into a book and then a theatre play. These help spread her philosophy and support the organization.
Presenter: Diana Wanyonyi. WINGS series producer, Frieda Werden
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Pitches: wings@wings.org