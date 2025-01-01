Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
As we extend into screen life, we build a digital body. What is this techno-hybrid being you have become? French intellectual Paul Virilio, author of The Information Bomb & The Administration of Fear is our witness, along with guest John David Ebert. With short readings from Virilio by Brent Ragsdale.
Produced by Radio Ecoshock
includes short readings from Virilio
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 29:45 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.