Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
the information bomb...
Weekly Program
John David Ebert, Brent Ragsdale
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Aug. 24, 2025, midnight
As we extend into screen life, we build a digital body. What is this techno-hybrid being you have become? French intellectual Paul Virilio, author of The Information Bomb & The Administration of Fear is our witness, along with guest John David Ebert. With short readings from Virilio by Brent Ragsdale.
Produced by Radio Ecoshock

includes short readings from Virilio
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 29:45 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 250827 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Aug. 24, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
Ecoshock 250827 Lo-Fi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 Aug. 24, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 3 Download File...
Ecoshock 250827 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 Aug. 24, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 