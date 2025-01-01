Aug 25 - “Mille Lacs Indian Museum: Native American Music and Arts Festival, August 31. Today were with Travis Zimmerman and Joni & Eric Buffalohead”

Subtitle: Indigenous in the News with Larry K and Gary Wilcox

Program Type: Action/Event

Featured Speakers/Commentators:

Contributor: Larry K Contact Contributor

Date Published: Aug. 25, 2025, midnight

Today our guests are Travis Zimmerman, site manager of the Mille Lacs Indian Museum and Joni and Eric Buffalohead lead singer and founder of Bluedog, Minnesota Blues musicians, today were learning about the museum's history and highlights about the upcoming Native American Music and Arts Festival on August 31 in Millacs Minnesota, where tradition, creativity, and community come together in a powerful celebration of Indigenous music and art. Enjoy a powerful day of music, art, and storytelling rooted in Indigenous pride and creativity.



About Travis:

Travis Zimmerman is a historian, cultural educator, and storyteller from Minnesota. He’s a proud member of the Crane Clan of the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and serves as the site manager at the Mille Lacs Indian Museum and Trading Post, a role he’s held for over 15 years.



He’s passionate about preserving and sharing Ojibwe history and culture. Travis has been featured on the “Native Lights” radio program, where he discussed his journey and love for Native American history. He also hosted the documentary-style series “DeCoded: Native Veterans in Minnesota Who Helped Win World War II” produced by Minnesota Native News.



Beyond his museum work, Travis co-authored a children’s book titled How the Birds Got Their Songs, adapted from a traditional Ojibwe story passed down through his family. He partnered with his cousin, artist Sam Zimmerman, and bilingual educator Marcus Ammesmaki to create an English–Ojibwemowin edition. This effort was motivated by his desire to document family stories before they were lost and to support Ojibwe language preservation.



He’s also active in public speaking—recently giving presentations at libraries across Minnesota, such as the “Don’t Know Much About History” series, where he spoke on Ojibwe culture, Indigenous military contributions, and Code Talker.



About the Musuem:

The Mille Lacs Indian Museum and Trading Post, located in Onamia, Minnesota, offers an immersive experience into the history, culture, and contemporary life of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. Through engaging exhibits, live demonstrations, and community programs, the museum preserves and shares Indigenous traditions and stories. Travis Zimmerman, site manager and cultural educator, plays a key role in guiding visitors through this vibrant center of learning and connection.



Contact:

Travis Zimmerman

Email: travis.zimmerman@mnhs.org⁠ travis.zimmerman@mnhs.org

320-232-3847

Credits:

