The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.

Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Ambiance Congo
13
David Noyes (aka DJ Daudi)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Aug. 25, 2025, midnight
Congolese popular music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995

2) Papa Wemba & Viva la Musica La Cour des Grands
PONGI YA CANAPE
MWANA MATEBU
Editions Kaluila - 1999


3) Pascal Poba
DÉMENTI FORMEL
LE PAROLIER DE COUR : RÉFEXION
N’Diaye - 2011

4) Roga Roga & Extra Musica
SIMBA YÉ
CONTENTIEUX
Ibrok’s Production - 2014

5) Werrason
KELVIS NKOY
7 JOURS DE LA SEMAINE
Werrason World / Diego Music – 2017

6) Lidjo Kwempa
LAORINA
ARCHE DE NOE
Rigo Makengo Productions - 1997

7) Félix Wazekwa & Cultur’a Pays-vie
PARDON
ET APRES…
Kiki Touré – 2004

8) Zaiko Langa-Langa
PROVERBES 22:1
POISON
JPS Productions– 1999

9) Rodin Rodino & Top Muzika
YALAME
RAM ~ MEMOIRE
R&S Entertainment – 2001

10) Nyboma et l’Orchestre Kamalé Dynamiques du Zaire
AICHA MOTEMA
COEUE À COEUR
Maikano Productions – 1988

11) Mimi Kazidona
BEAUTÉ SAUVAGE
BEAUTÉ SAUVAGE
Disques Sonics – 1984

12) Pamelo Mounk’a
AUTO STOP
ASSETOU OUN DIARABI
I.A.D.– 1984

13) Nelly Okemba
LOVY
NELLY OKEMBA
I.A.D.– 1984

14) Djo Balard
LA VIE A DEUX
PASSAGE OBLIGÉ
Moradisc – 1997

15) Les Bantous de la Capitale
MAOU VIVI
"BAKOLO MBOKA "
Sonima Music – 2001

16) Orchestre Le Peuple Trio Ce. Pa. Kos
PÉPÉ MUANA LOUISA
ORCHESTRE TRIO CE. PA. KOS.
Pathé Marconi / EMI – 1977

Download Program Podcast
01:59:41 1 Aug. 24, 2025
  View Script
    
 01:59:41  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 17 Download File...
 