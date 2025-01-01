Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Queer news Tik-Toks into the future; Britain’s first trans judge fights the U.K. top court’s “woman” definition in the Euro-Court, a gay Jamaican refugee is freed from U.S. ICE custody, Texas university students beat a campus drag ban in a U.S. appeals court, a Florida district judge un-bans books in the state’s classrooms and school libraries, and Florida activists rebuke the DeSantis removal of rainbow crosswalks. Those stories and more this week when you find “This Way Out.” [Context = https://www.context.news/; embedded videos at thiswayout.org]
Hosted this week by Brian DeShazor and produced by Greg Gordon and Lucia Chappelle. NewsWrap reporters: Sarah Montague and David Hunt, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: David Hunt. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Chubby Checker; America; The Who; Brander. In our 38th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!
