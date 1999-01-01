Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Just because we live in an age of science, marked by mobile computing, space exploration, and robot cars, doesn't mean that people don't still hold firm to beliefs with no scientific basis whatsoever. Case-in-point: rhinos are dying out, due primarily to a human appetite for the supposed healing power of their horns, even though these horns have been shown to have no medicinal properties and may even contain substances toxic to humans. Rhinoceros horns consist of keratin, a dense protein found in human hair and fingernails, but puzzlingly they're worth more by weight than gold. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with Mongabay senior contributing editor Jeremy Hance about the plight of two extremely rare breeds of Indonesian rhinoceros. We discuss efforts being taken to track and preserve them and take a close look at poaching and the brisk trade in illegal rhino horns.
Track: White Rhino Artist: MarchFourth Album: Worth It Label: N/A Year: 2023
Track: The Lone Rhinoceros Artist: Adrian Belew Album: Lone Rhino Label: Island Year: 1982
Track: Rhino Skin Artist: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Album: Echo Label: Warner Bros. Year: 1999