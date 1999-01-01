The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Jeremy Hance
 Sea Change Radio
Aug. 26, 2025, midnight
Just because we live in an age of science, marked by mobile computing, space exploration, and robot cars, doesn't mean that people don't still hold firm to beliefs with no scientific basis whatsoever. Case-in-point: rhinos are dying out, due primarily to a human appetite for the supposed healing power of their horns, even though these horns have been shown to have no medicinal properties and may even contain substances toxic to humans. Rhinoceros horns consist of keratin, a dense protein found in human hair and fingernails, but puzzlingly they're worth more by weight than gold. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with Mongabay senior contributing editor Jeremy Hance about the plight of two extremely rare breeds of Indonesian rhinoceros. We discuss efforts being taken to track and preserve them and take a close look at poaching and the brisk trade in illegal rhino horns.
Track: White Rhino
Artist: MarchFourth
Album: Worth It
Label: N/A
Year: 2023

Track: The Lone Rhinoceros
Artist: Adrian Belew
Album: Lone Rhino
Label: Island
Year: 1982

Track: Rhino Skin
Artist: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
Album: Echo
Label: Warner Bros.
Year: 1999

00:29:00 1 Aug. 26, 2025
San Francisco
