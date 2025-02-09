Summary: Bobby Nichols is the former Phoenix Democratic Socialist of America's chapter chair and current member. He is the founder of Arizona Works Together, a pro-union political action committee operating at the state level. Additionally, Bobby Nichols works for the Office of the Arizona Attorney General as a state attorney representing Arizona's Departments of Child Safety and Economic Security in Superior and Administrative Court cases involving the abuse, neglect, and exploitation of minor children and vulnerable adults.



In the first half of today’s program, we discuss the DSA National Convention, key takeaways for the forthcoming political season, and revisit the merits of socialism relative to other economic models.



In the second half of the show, we discuss the implementation of socialist ideas in local communities, how to get involved in local politics, and we discuss Bobby’s own campaign for City Council.

