Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
While Enter The Haggis are on hiatus, we debut a flyby from Haggis X-1, and Pat Chessell revels in his latest, This Is The Life! Throw in a couple of inspired covers of The Clash by Barleyjuice and The Devil Went Down to Georgia from Grumpy O Sheep and you've got a full pull of great Celtic from Celt In A Twist.
Calcopyrite Communications
Barleyjuice - London Calling Bangers & Mash - Star Of The County Down Haggis X-1 - Down In The Valley CANCON Pat Chessell - This Is The Life CANCON Dom Duff - Foeter Breizh 4 Whistling Donkeys - Toss The Feathers We Banjo 3 - Sunflower Vishten Connexions - Expansion CANCON The Tossers - Donegal Danny Willie Nile - Beautiful Wreck Of The World Tartan Amoebas - Big Sky George Duff - Green Grow The Rashes Grumpy O Sheep - The Devil Went Down To Georgia Alex Chartrand & Nicolas Babineau - Le Batteux CANCON