The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.

Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Sept. 4, 2025, midnight
While Enter The Haggis are on hiatus, we debut a flyby from Haggis X-1, and Pat Chessell revels in his latest, This Is The Life! Throw in a couple of inspired covers of The Clash by Barleyjuice and The Devil Went Down to Georgia from Grumpy O Sheep and you've got a full pull of great Celtic from Celt In A Twist.
Calcopyrite Communications
Barleyjuice - London Calling
Bangers & Mash - Star Of The County Down
Haggis X-1 - Down In The Valley CANCON
Pat Chessell - This Is The Life CANCON
Dom Duff - Foeter Breizh 4
Whistling Donkeys - Toss The Feathers
We Banjo 3 - Sunflower
Vishten Connexions - Expansion CANCON
The Tossers - Donegal Danny
Willie Nile - Beautiful Wreck Of The World
Tartan Amoebas - Big Sky
George Duff - Green Grow The Rashes
Grumpy O Sheep - The Devil Went Down To Georgia
Alex Chartrand & Nicolas Babineau - Le Batteux CANCON

59:54

Celt In A Twist September 7 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:59:54 1 Sept. 4, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:54  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 