Notes: #1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download]

Full interviews with...

#2 - Starmer's parents' family are Jewish with extended family in Israel - includes context during 2022 Jewish Labour Movement's Labour Leadership Hustings - 00:10:00

#3 - US Senators and Nigel Farage at Committee Hearing - 00:15:00

#4 - Does Israel control European Far Right David Hearst MEE, Israels Terrifying European Plot - 00:08:00

#5 - Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Putin Press Conference, Speech, President Xi Speech - 00:25:00

#6 - Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Iran Russia ties, RT Mohammed Marandi - 00:10:00

#7 - President Xi, from workers hero to techno slave-master, The Rise of Xi-Jinping (2024) - 00:20:00

#8 - Andrew Bridgen, From War to Exploitation, The Crisis of Child Trafficking in Ukraine, Goramit Singh - 00:45:00

#9 - Andrew Bridgen, Direct Order, Squaline Anthrax jab Documentary, Soldiers Ordered To Take Anthrax Vax - 00:45:00

#10 - Selling Their Messiah, Hitler's Propaganda Machine 27May25 - 00:50:00

#11 - Dajaal, Antichrist, Koran, End Times Sheikh Imran Hosein, Ilford QandA 2025 - 00:25:00

