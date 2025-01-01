Summary: TWIP-250907 The history of the Palestinian people is deeply rooted in the sacred texts of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. In the Torah and Bible, the land now known as Palestine was home to ancient Semitic peoples—Canaanites, Philistines, and Israelites—whose cultures, languages, and traditions shaped the region long before the rise of modern nation-states. Cities like Jerusalem, Bethlehem, and Hebron are central to biblical narratives and were inhabited by ancestors of today’s Palestinians. Many of these indigenous communities later became Muslim, while others remained Christian or Jewish, forming the diverse and continuous lineage of Palestinian identity. In the holy Quran, the region is referred to as Al-Ard Al-Muqaddasah—the Holy Land—and it affirms that righteousness, not ethnicity or conquest, determines rightful stewardship of the land.

The holy Quran acknowledges the presence of earlier communities, including the Children of Israel, but it does not grant eternal political entitlement to any one group. Instead, it emphasizes justice, humility, and moral responsibility. The sacredness of the land is tied to how it is treated—not who claims it.

It’s important to recognize that modern Israel is not part of this indigenous lineage. It is a state established through colonial intervention, mass displacement, and military occupation. The founders of today’s Israel were largely European settlers, not native to the land, and their arrival marked the beginning of a campaign to erase and replace the region’s original inhabitants. Modern Israel is not a continuation of biblical Israel—it is an occupying power, built on the ruins of Palestinian homes, villages, and lives. The sacred texts do not endorse this occupation; they speak of justice, compassion, and truth. And the truth is clear: Palestine has always existed—not just in scripture, but in history, in language, and in the memory of its people.

The myth that modern Israel fulfills biblical prophecy is a political invention, not a theological truth. It has been propagated through decades of media, religious manipulation, and geopolitical strategy. Christian Zionism, in particular, has played a major role in this distortion—convincing millions of believers that supporting Israel is a spiritual obligation, even when that support enables apartheid, ethnic cleansing, and genocide. But scripture, when read with integrity, tells a different story. It speaks of compassion, justice, and the protection of the oppressed. It does not endorse the bombing of hospitals, the starvation of children, or the theft of land.

To those who claim that Palestine never existed, consider this: the word Falisteen appears in ancient texts and oral traditions across the region. In the King James Bible, the term Palestina appears four times—Exodus 15:14, Isaiah 14:29, Isaiah 14:31, and Joel 3:4—referring to the land of the Philistines, a coastal people who lived in what is now southern occupied land and the Gaza Strip. The name Palestine itself was later adopted by the Romans, who renamed the province of Judea to Syria Palaestina in the 2nd century C.E., not as a neutral label, but as a deliberate act to sever Jewish ties to the land. This name endured through centuries of conquest, colonization, and cultural evolution—long before the establishment of the modern Israeli state.

So when people say Jesus wasn’t Palestinian, they ignore geography, history, and identity. Jesus was born in Bethlehem, lived in Nazareth, and walked the streets of Jerusalem—all cities in historic Palestine. His language was Aramaic, his culture was Semitic, and his people were indigenous to the land. To deny this is not just a theological error—it’s a political erasure.

