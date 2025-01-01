Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
This week's show has some tunes that are older than recorded history plus a Jamaican take on an American calypso-styled hit. We'll hear some fine vocal harmony from the best male and female groups of the last century, gospel from the man known as The Thunderbolt of the Middle West and a whole bunch of other fun stuff.
Artist - Title - Year The Cats And The Fiddle - Nuts To You - 1939 John D. Loudermilk - Language of Love - 1961 Jim Reeves - According to My Heart - 1966 Brother Joe May - Search Me Lord - 1949 The Raelettes - I'm Gettin' Long Alright - 1968 The Mills Brothers - F.D.R. Jones - 1939 Eddy Arnold - I'm Thinking Tonight Of My Blue Eyes - 1955 Tarheel Slim - No time At All - 1970 Freddie Notes & The Rudies - Montego Bay - 1970 The Turbans - When You Dance - 1956 Big Joe Turner - Roll 'Em Pete - 1938 Jack Turner - Everybody's Rockin' But Me - 1956 Sunset Jubilee Singers - There'll Be A Jubilee - 1946 Susie Arioli Band - Sit Down, Baby - 2002 The Boswell Sisters - It's The Girl - 1936 Clayton McMichen's Georgia Wildcats - Bile Dem Cabbage Down - 1937 Savanna Churchill - Fat Meat Is Good Meat - 1942 Baby Washington - The Bells - 1959 Fats Domino - Shu Rah - 1961 Lionel Hampton - Turkey Hop Part I - 1950