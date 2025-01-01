Notes: Artist - Title - Year

The Cats And The Fiddle - Nuts To You - 1939

John D. Loudermilk - Language of Love - 1961

Jim Reeves - According to My Heart - 1966

Brother Joe May - Search Me Lord - 1949

The Raelettes - I'm Gettin' Long Alright - 1968

The Mills Brothers - F.D.R. Jones - 1939

Eddy Arnold - I'm Thinking Tonight Of My Blue Eyes - 1955

Tarheel Slim - No time At All - 1970

Freddie Notes & The Rudies - Montego Bay - 1970

The Turbans - When You Dance - 1956

Big Joe Turner - Roll 'Em Pete - 1938

Jack Turner - Everybody's Rockin' But Me - 1956

Sunset Jubilee Singers - There'll Be A Jubilee - 1946

Susie Arioli Band - Sit Down, Baby - 2002

The Boswell Sisters - It's The Girl - 1936

Clayton McMichen's Georgia Wildcats - Bile Dem Cabbage Down - 1937

Savanna Churchill - Fat Meat Is Good Meat - 1942

Baby Washington - The Bells - 1959

Fats Domino - Shu Rah - 1961

Lionel Hampton - Turkey Hop Part I - 1950