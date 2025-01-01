The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
Sept. 7, 2025, midnight
This week's show has some tunes that are older than recorded history plus a Jamaican take on an American calypso-styled hit. We'll hear some fine vocal harmony from the best male and female groups of the last century, gospel from the man known as The Thunderbolt of the Middle West and a whole bunch of other fun stuff.
Artist - Title - Year
The Cats And The Fiddle - Nuts To You - 1939
John D. Loudermilk - Language of Love - 1961
Jim Reeves - According to My Heart - 1966
Brother Joe May - Search Me Lord - 1949
The Raelettes - I'm Gettin' Long Alright - 1968
The Mills Brothers - F.D.R. Jones - 1939
Eddy Arnold - I'm Thinking Tonight Of My Blue Eyes - 1955
Tarheel Slim - No time At All - 1970
Freddie Notes & The Rudies - Montego Bay - 1970
The Turbans - When You Dance - 1956
Big Joe Turner - Roll 'Em Pete - 1938
Jack Turner - Everybody's Rockin' But Me - 1956
Sunset Jubilee Singers - There'll Be A Jubilee - 1946
Susie Arioli Band - Sit Down, Baby - 2002
The Boswell Sisters - It's The Girl - 1936
Clayton McMichen's Georgia Wildcats - Bile Dem Cabbage Down - 1937
Savanna Churchill - Fat Meat Is Good Meat - 1942
Baby Washington - The Bells - 1959
Fats Domino - Shu Rah - 1961
Lionel Hampton - Turkey Hop Part I - 1950

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Sept. 7, 2025
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 