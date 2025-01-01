Summary:

Indigenous in Music with Larry K and Francis Baptiste in our Spotlight Interview (Country, Folk)



Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, On today’s show, we welcome Francis Baptiste, an Indigenous singer-songwriter from the Syilx Nation of British Columbia. Francis brings raw honesty to his music, exploring themes of family, resilience, and cultural survival. He joins us to talk about his upcoming album Lived Experience in East Vancouver and share his latest singles.

Francis Baptiste is featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, read all about Francis Baptiste. at our homepage at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/francis-baptiste.



Enjoy music from Francis Baptiste, The City Lines, Mitchell Makoons, The Melawmen Collective, Irv Lyons Jr, Thea May, Matchitim, Saltwater Hank, Melody McArthur, Bryce Morin, Aysanabee, Robbie Robertson, Leah-Micks-Manning, Rhonda Head, Angel Baribeau, Siibii, Shylah Ray Sunshine, The Deed, Tracy Bone, Samantha Crain, Dustin Harder, Mike Bern, Ailaika, Elastic Bond, The Sober Junkie, QVLN, Morgan Toney and much more.



Visit us on our home page to learn about us and our programs at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org, check into our Two Buffalo Studios and our SAY Magazine Library to find out all about our Artists and Entrepreneurs.