Notes: Mose Fan Fan & Orchestre Somo Somo "Hello Hello (program theme song)" from Hello Hello on Sterns



PALO! "Palo, Pollo, Y Maíz (Live)" from Palo, Pollo, Y Maíz (Live) - Single on Rolling Pin Music



Son Palenque "La Novia de Barranquilla" from Rincón de África on OM Producciones Music



La Protesta de Colombia "Lamento de Cumbia" from Super Disco Pirata - De Tepito Para El Mundo 1965-1980 (Analog Africa No.39) on Analog Africa



Ary Lobo "Meus Guardados" from Cheguei Na Lua on RCA Victor



Bembeya Jazz National "Sabor de Guajira" from Music For a Revolution Vol 1 : Guinea's Syliphone Recording Label (1967-1973) on Radio Martiko



Gnonnas Pedro and His Dadjes Band "Azo Nkplon Doun Nde" from Roi De L'Agbadja Moderne 1974-1983 (Analog Africa No.40) on Analog Africa



Thomas Mapfumo & The Acid Band "Chiiko Chinotinetsa" from Roots Rocking Zimbabwe - The Modern Sound of Harare' Townships 1975-1980 (Analog Africa No.41) on Analog Africa



Zig Zag Band "Ndzirombi" from Chigiyo Music Kings 1987-1998 (Analog Africa No.42) on Analog Africa



From Babylon to Zion "Oil Lamp and Empty Pot" from Roots Reggae Classic: Abijah Stone – Ashes in the Offering (1981, Unreleased Album) on From Babylon to Zion



Scientist & Dubiterian "Dirt Settings (feat. Joseph Cotton)" from Signed and Sealed (feat. Joseph Cotton) on Scientist



Junior Murvin "World Inflation" from Cool Down The Heat on VP Records



PJ far-west selecta "See Di Obeah Man" from See Di Obeah Man - Single on PJ1800



Farmer Nappy "Cooking" from Cooking - Single on Country Life Music



Khaled "Maandi Haja Fenass" from Khaled - S'hab El aroud on Fassiphone



Sami Galbi "Dakchi Hani" from 2015 - 2025 Les Disques Bongo Joe: 10 Years of Sonic Explorations on Les Disques Bongo Joe



Onom Agemo & The Disco Jumpers & Ahmed Ag Kaedy "Shound Nak" from Shound Nak / Akalin - Single on Agogo Records



Mulatu Astatke "Kulun" from Mulatu Plays Mulatu on Strut



Fulu Miziki "Tia Mungwa Na Biloko" from Fungola - Single on Gros:Oeuvre



Groupe Minzoto Ya Zaïre "Mfuur Ma" from Congo Funk! - Sound Madness From the Shores of the Mighty Congo River (Kinshasa/Brazzaville 1969-1982) (Analog Africa No.38) on Analog Africa



The Good Ones "One Red Sunday, You Lied & Tried to Steal My Land" from Rwanda Sings With Strings on Glitterbeat Records



Grupo Pilon "20 Ano" from Nu Sta li on El Palmas Music



Madalitso Band "Chemwa" from Ma Gitala on Les Disques Bongo Joe



T.P. Orchestre Poly Rythmo "Trop Parler, C'est Maladie" from Trop Parler C'est Maladie on Acid Jazz UK

