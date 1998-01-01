This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence Sept. 7, 2025
Series:
The Motherland Influence
Subtitle:
Program Type: Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Graybeard
Contributor:
Motherland Influence Contact Contributor
Date Published: Sept. 8, 2025, midnight
Summary: African, Latin & Caribbean music
Credits: WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA www.wrir.org
Notes: Mose Fan Fan & Orchestre Somo Somo "Hello Hello (program theme song)" from Hello Hello on Sterns PALO! "Palo, Pollo, Y Maíz (Live)" from Palo, Pollo, Y Maíz (Live) - Single on Rolling Pin Music Son Palenque "La Novia de Barranquilla" from Rincón de África on OM Producciones Music La Protesta de Colombia "Lamento de Cumbia" from Super Disco Pirata - De Tepito Para El Mundo 1965-1980 (Analog Africa No.39) on Analog Africa Ary Lobo "Meus Guardados" from Cheguei Na Lua on RCA Victor Bembeya Jazz National "Sabor de Guajira" from Music For a Revolution Vol 1 : Guinea's Syliphone Recording Label (1967-1973) on Radio Martiko Gnonnas Pedro and His Dadjes Band "Azo Nkplon Doun Nde" from Roi De L'Agbadja Moderne 1974-1983 (Analog Africa No.40) on Analog Africa Thomas Mapfumo & The Acid Band "Chiiko Chinotinetsa" from Roots Rocking Zimbabwe - The Modern Sound of Harare' Townships 1975-1980 (Analog Africa No.41) on Analog Africa Zig Zag Band "Ndzirombi" from Chigiyo Music Kings 1987-1998 (Analog Africa No.42) on Analog Africa From Babylon to Zion "Oil Lamp and Empty Pot" from Roots Reggae Classic: Abijah Stone – Ashes in the Offering (1981, Unreleased Album) on From Babylon to Zion Scientist & Dubiterian "Dirt Settings (feat. Joseph Cotton)" from Signed and Sealed (feat. Joseph Cotton) on Scientist Junior Murvin "World Inflation" from Cool Down The Heat on VP Records PJ far-west selecta "See Di Obeah Man" from See Di Obeah Man - Single on PJ1800 Farmer Nappy "Cooking" from Cooking - Single on Country Life Music Khaled "Maandi Haja Fenass" from Khaled - S'hab El aroud on Fassiphone Sami Galbi "Dakchi Hani" from 2015 - 2025 Les Disques Bongo Joe: 10 Years of Sonic Explorations on Les Disques Bongo Joe Onom Agemo & The Disco Jumpers & Ahmed Ag Kaedy "Shound Nak" from Shound Nak / Akalin - Single on Agogo Records Mulatu Astatke "Kulun" from Mulatu Plays Mulatu on Strut Fulu Miziki "Tia Mungwa Na Biloko" from Fungola - Single on Gros:Oeuvre Groupe Minzoto Ya Zaïre "Mfuur Ma" from Congo Funk! - Sound Madness From the Shores of the Mighty Congo River (Kinshasa/Brazzaville 1969-1982) (Analog Africa No.38) on Analog Africa The Good Ones "One Red Sunday, You Lied & Tried to Steal My Land" from Rwanda Sings With Strings on Glitterbeat Records Grupo Pilon "20 Ano" from Nu Sta li on El Palmas Music Madalitso Band "Chemwa" from Ma Gitala on Les Disques Bongo Joe T.P. Orchestre Poly Rythmo "Trop Parler, C'est Maladie" from Trop Parler C'est Maladie on Acid Jazz UK
