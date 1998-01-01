The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.

Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Music
Graybeard
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Sept. 8, 2025, midnight
African, Latin & Caribbean music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Mose Fan Fan & Orchestre Somo Somo "Hello Hello (program theme song)" from Hello Hello on Sterns

PALO! "Palo, Pollo, Y Maíz (Live)" from Palo, Pollo, Y Maíz (Live) - Single on Rolling Pin Music

Son Palenque "La Novia de Barranquilla" from Rincón de África on OM Producciones Music

La Protesta de Colombia "Lamento de Cumbia" from Super Disco Pirata - De Tepito Para El Mundo 1965-1980 (Analog Africa No.39) on Analog Africa

Ary Lobo "Meus Guardados" from Cheguei Na Lua on RCA Victor

Bembeya Jazz National "Sabor de Guajira" from Music For a Revolution Vol 1 : Guinea's Syliphone Recording Label (1967-1973) on Radio Martiko

Gnonnas Pedro and His Dadjes Band "Azo Nkplon Doun Nde" from Roi De L'Agbadja Moderne 1974-1983 (Analog Africa No.40) on Analog Africa

Thomas Mapfumo & The Acid Band "Chiiko Chinotinetsa" from Roots Rocking Zimbabwe - The Modern Sound of Harare' Townships 1975-1980 (Analog Africa No.41) on Analog Africa

Zig Zag Band "Ndzirombi" from Chigiyo Music Kings 1987-1998 (Analog Africa No.42) on Analog Africa

From Babylon to Zion "Oil Lamp and Empty Pot" from Roots Reggae Classic: Abijah Stone – Ashes in the Offering (1981, Unreleased Album) on From Babylon to Zion

Scientist & Dubiterian "Dirt Settings (feat. Joseph Cotton)" from Signed and Sealed (feat. Joseph Cotton) on Scientist

Junior Murvin "World Inflation" from Cool Down The Heat on VP Records

PJ far-west selecta "See Di Obeah Man" from See Di Obeah Man - Single on PJ1800

Farmer Nappy "Cooking" from Cooking - Single on Country Life Music

Khaled "Maandi Haja Fenass" from Khaled - S'hab El aroud on Fassiphone

Sami Galbi "Dakchi Hani" from 2015 - 2025 Les Disques Bongo Joe: 10 Years of Sonic Explorations on Les Disques Bongo Joe

Onom Agemo & The Disco Jumpers & Ahmed Ag Kaedy "Shound Nak" from Shound Nak / Akalin - Single on Agogo Records

Mulatu Astatke "Kulun" from Mulatu Plays Mulatu on Strut

Fulu Miziki "Tia Mungwa Na Biloko" from Fungola - Single on Gros:Oeuvre

Groupe Minzoto Ya Zaïre "Mfuur Ma" from Congo Funk! - Sound Madness From the Shores of the Mighty Congo River (Kinshasa/Brazzaville 1969-1982) (Analog Africa No.38) on Analog Africa

The Good Ones "One Red Sunday, You Lied & Tried to Steal My Land" from Rwanda Sings With Strings on Glitterbeat Records

Grupo Pilon "20 Ano" from Nu Sta li on El Palmas Music

Madalitso Band "Chemwa" from Ma Gitala on Les Disques Bongo Joe

T.P. Orchestre Poly Rythmo "Trop Parler, C'est Maladie" from Trop Parler C'est Maladie on Acid Jazz UK

The Motherland Influence Sept. 7, 2025 Download Program Podcast
01:59:34 1 Sept. 8, 2025
Richmond VA. USA
  View Script
    
 00:59:11  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 18 Download File...
The Motherland Influence Sept. 7, 2025 Download Program Podcast
01:59:34 1 Sept. 8, 2025
Richmond VA. USA
  View Script
    
 01:00:23  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 16 Download File...
 