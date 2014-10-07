Summary: Even though Brian Eno and David Graeber both had become internationally famous by 2014, the musician, visual artist and culture critic Brian Eno and the Professor of anthropology, author and co-founder of Occupy Wall street, David Graeber had not yet met in person. And here, thanks to the creative concepts of Artangel, they met on stage for an improvised conversation.



Artangel is a London-based arts organization that has – since 1985 – commissioned and produced notable site-specific works in unexpected places, plus several projects for TV, film, radio and the web.



Michael Morris is introducing Brian Eno and David Graeber. These are excerpts of their 80 minute conversation on Occupy Wall street, democracy compared to anarchism, and the need to protect the first amendment right of assembly from police permits and superior rights of traffic and automobiles.