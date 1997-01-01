September 7, 2025: ¡Sonido Amazonico!

Subtitle:

Program Type: 13

Featured Speakers/Commentators:

Contributor: Bill Lupoletti Contact Contributor

Date Published: Sept. 8, 2025, midnight

Summary: Olivier Conan, the founder and leader of the band Chicha Libre, takes over Global A Go-Go this week in advance of the band's performance in Richmond on September 7; Olivier selected all the songs for this week's program: some of his chicha favorites from 1960s, 70s and 80s Peru, current artists he's into right now, the side projects of Chicha Libre members and more; Olivier joins me in the studio at about the 1 hour, 25 minute mark for an interview

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Los Destellos | Peru | Guajira Sicodélica | Los Destellos | Odeon de Peru | 1968

Los Hijos del Sol | Peru | Linda Muñequita | Linda Muñequita - Single | Sucesos | 1979

Los Wembler's de Iquitos | Peru | La Danza del Petrolero | La Danza del Petrolero | Decibel | 1975

Manzanita y su Conjunto | Peru | Virgenes del Sol | El Supercholo / Virgenes del Sol - Single | Dinsa | 1972



Los Bravos del Ande | Ecuador | Travoltoso | Travoltoso - Single | Primicias | 1979

Los Belton's | Peru | Ollantey | Cumbias con Sabor | Faro | 1980

Los Orientales de Paramonga | Peru | Lobos al Escape | Lobos al Escape - Single | Dinsa | 1970

Manzanita y su Conjunto | Peru | Agua | El Nuevo Sonido de Manzanita | Virrey | 1973

Chicha Libre | France-Venezuela-Mexico-USA | Juaneco en el Cielo | Canibalismo | Crammed / Barbès | 2012



Combo Daguerre | France-Peru-Colombia-Venezuela-USA | Oh Qu'il est Doux! | Fracassines | Barbès | 2024

Big Lazy | USA | Ramona | Dear Trouble | Checkered Past / Tasankee | 2019

C.A.M.P.O.S. | RVA USA | The Eighth Door | The 8th Door | Peace & Rhythm | 2022

Los Crema Paraiso | Venezuela-USA- Colombia | Currucha (feat. Andrea Echeverri) | De Película | Cutupra Productions | 2015



Zambo Cavero & Oscar Avilés | Peru | Cada Domingo a las 12, Después de la Misa | Zambo Cavero & Oscar Avilés | Odeon de Peru | 1973

Marc Ribot | USA | Haitian Suite: Coumbite (Merci Bon Dieu) | Plays Solo Guitar Works of Frantz Casseus | Les Disques du Crépuscule | 1993

Miramar | RVA USA | Un Astro | Entre Tus Flores | Ansonia | 2025

La Banda Chuska | Peru-Argentina-USA | Bailando com Mi Oscuridad | Basic Bichos | self-released | 2025



Romperayo | Colombia | El Gavilán Mayor | Insurgentes Carismáticos | Discos Elgozo / Girando | 2024

La Sonora Mazurén | Colombia | Alé Alé Reculé | Magnetismo Animal | Barbès | 2024

Meridian Brothers | Colombia | Puya del Empresario | Cumbia Siglo XXI | Bongo Joe | 2020



