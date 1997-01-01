Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Olivier Conan, the founder and leader of the band Chicha Libre, takes over Global A Go-Go this week in advance of the band's performance in Richmond on September 7; Olivier selected all the songs for this week's program: some of his chicha favorites from 1960s, 70s and 80s Peru, current artists he's into right now, the side projects of Chicha Libre members and more; Olivier joins me in the studio at about the 1 hour, 25 minute mark for an interview
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Los Destellos | Peru | Guajira Sicodélica | Los Destellos | Odeon de Peru | 1968 Los Hijos del Sol | Peru | Linda Muñequita | Linda Muñequita - Single | Sucesos | 1979 Los Wembler's de Iquitos | Peru | La Danza del Petrolero | La Danza del Petrolero | Decibel | 1975 Manzanita y su Conjunto | Peru | Virgenes del Sol | El Supercholo / Virgenes del Sol - Single | Dinsa | 1972
Los Bravos del Ande | Ecuador | Travoltoso | Travoltoso - Single | Primicias | 1979 Los Belton's | Peru | Ollantey | Cumbias con Sabor | Faro | 1980 Los Orientales de Paramonga | Peru | Lobos al Escape | Lobos al Escape - Single | Dinsa | 1970 Manzanita y su Conjunto | Peru | Agua | El Nuevo Sonido de Manzanita | Virrey | 1973 Chicha Libre | France-Venezuela-Mexico-USA | Juaneco en el Cielo | Canibalismo | Crammed / Barbès | 2012
Combo Daguerre | France-Peru-Colombia-Venezuela-USA | Oh Qu'il est Doux! | Fracassines | Barbès | 2024 Big Lazy | USA | Ramona | Dear Trouble | Checkered Past / Tasankee | 2019 C.A.M.P.O.S. | RVA USA | The Eighth Door | The 8th Door | Peace & Rhythm | 2022 Los Crema Paraiso | Venezuela-USA- Colombia | Currucha (feat. Andrea Echeverri) | De Película | Cutupra Productions | 2015
Zambo Cavero & Oscar Avilés | Peru | Cada Domingo a las 12, Después de la Misa | Zambo Cavero & Oscar Avilés | Odeon de Peru | 1973 Marc Ribot | USA | Haitian Suite: Coumbite (Merci Bon Dieu) | Plays Solo Guitar Works of Frantz Casseus | Les Disques du Crépuscule | 1993 Miramar | RVA USA | Un Astro | Entre Tus Flores | Ansonia | 2025 La Banda Chuska | Peru-Argentina-USA | Bailando com Mi Oscuridad | Basic Bichos | self-released | 2025
Romperayo | Colombia | El Gavilán Mayor | Insurgentes Carismáticos | Discos Elgozo / Girando | 2024 La Sonora Mazurén | Colombia | Alé Alé Reculé | Magnetismo Animal | Barbès | 2024 Meridian Brothers | Colombia | Puya del Empresario | Cumbia Siglo XXI | Bongo Joe | 2020