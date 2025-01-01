Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Tracks 1-20: DJ Glibstylez - Tronic Seazon Tracks 21-27: Gamma Krush - Crate-Em's LD Cool Out
1. Sndtrak - WEGROW 2. BKRSCLB x Dibia$e - Mount Everest (Instrumental) 3. Dibia$E - Smack Fire 4. Elaquent - I Made You A Song 5. Drew Dave - Kool-Aid (Sugar) 6. Theory Hazit - Everybody Sound Alike 7. Chief Rugged - You Know What (feat. khaderbai) 8. Javier Santiago - Swag 9. Es-K - Awayagain (ML4) 10. J-Kits - Come Alive 11. NOTHINGISREAL - Bad Scene 12. Tech Flips - Fresca 13. Drew Dave - C Me Shinin!!! 14. Dutchyyy - Astral Travl'n 15. Elements of Music - Inside Job Interlude 16. HAJÉ - Lindo 17. Tall Black Guy - Comfortable Place 18. Theory Hazit - Your Eyes 19. Potatohead People - El Himno De La Barbería 20. Low Key - The Haunted 21. Jayness's Groove - Astro Mega 22. L.A.Vibe - KLIM Beats 23. Aruku - Numar Mojero 24. Morning Vibes - Aphrow 25. Midnight Bounce - The Deli 26. Thankful For Everything - Dialog 27. Pão de Açúcar - Nicobox
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario