This week on Sea Change Radio, the second half of our discussion with journalist Nathan Tankus as we continue to try to get a better grip on what’s happening at the Federal Reserve Bank. To quote a recent piece by former U.S. Secretary of Labor Robert Reich, “control over the Fed gives Trump… more tools for extortion. With control over interest rates, he can get America’s biggest corporations and the world’s biggest nations to bend to his will.” In this part of the conversation with Tankus, we talk a bit more about the attempted firing of Federal Reserve Board governor, Lisa Cook, the historical importance of the Fed’s independence and ponder why Wall Street continues to shrug off all of this unsettling economic news.
Track: Airegin Artist: Miles Davis Album: Cookin’ With The Miles Davis Quintet Label: Prestige Records Year: 1957
Track: Give Me Strength Artist: Eric Clapton Album: 461 Ocean Blvd. Label: RSO Year: 1974