The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.

Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Music
DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Sept. 10, 2025, midnight
African, Latin & Caribbean music.
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa – 1995

2) Dr. Orlando Owoh & his Omimah Band (Nigeria)
Osupa Roro
Dr. Orlando Owoh & his Omimah Band
Afrodesia - 1975

3) Sir Patrick Idahosa and his African Sound Makers (Nigeria)
Ehimwen
Sir Patrick Idahosa and his African Sound Makers
Idahosa Records - 1977

4) Femi Kuti (Nigeria)
Alkenu-Lan (Cradle of Civilization)
Fight to Win
Universal Music Division Barclay - 2001

5) Bixiga 70 (Brazil)
Camelo
Quebra Cabeça
Glitterbeat Records - 2018

6) Caè (Brazil)
Bim-BimpBim
Brasil Novo
Música Macondo - 2022

7) Bebeto (Brazil)
Princesa Negra de Angola
Black Rio 2: Original Samba Soul 1971-1980
Strut – 2009

8) DJ Celso Roberto (Angola)
Pontinho Pontinho
Karavana da Saudade
DJ Celso Roberto - 2017

9) Eduardo Paim (Angola)
Suzzana
Etu Mu Dictu
Eduardo Paim - 2012

10) Filipe Mukenga (Angola)
Humbiumbi
Kianda Ki Anda
Lusafrica – 1994

11) Jacob Desvarieux (France)
Euphrasine’s Blues
Euphrasine’s Blues
Sonodisc – 1998

12) Ti Celeste (Guadeloupe)
Testaman
Mizik Maladi : Disques Drbs International Vol. 3
Strut - 2025

PART B
13) Dédé Saint-Prix (Martinique)
Réparation (version longue)
Koktel Chouval Bwa
Aztec Musique - 2020

14) Cicacy Mathey Senior & Junior (Benin)
Lonlon Njole
Cicacy Mathey Senior & Junior et l’Orchestre Black Santiago
Satel – 1980s

15) Saghbohan Danialou (Benin)
Djo Assou (Laisse-moi mon Marie)
The Best of Sagbohan Danialou
cassette, unknown label – 1980s

16) Gougla Patou (Benin)
Chez Soi
Oye las Ondas
Gougla Patou – 1980s

17) Peregoyo y Su Combo Vacaná (Colombia)
Sabor de Vacaná
Mi Buenaventura
Discos Fuentes/Vampisoul – 2017 reissue

18) Alé Kumá (Colombia)
La Choca
Cantaoras
Alé Kumá Recordinga– 2002

19) Yeison Landero (Colombia)
Noche de Cumbia
Landero Vive
Chambacu Music – 2018

20) Sound Diata Bia (Senegal)
Yelena (feat. Tassouma Woya)
Jefako
cassette, unknown label – 1990s ?

21) Chiekh Anta Diop (Senegal)
Gelongal
Streets of Dakar – Generation Boul Falé
Sterns – 1999

22) Roga Roga (Congo)
Toli
Nzoungou
Ibrok’s 2023

Download Program Podcast
01:59:57 1 Aug. 31, 2025
  View Script
    
 01:59:57  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 13 Download File...
 