Summary: Can you believe it? We are 5 years old this week! In the first half of today’s program, we tall our origin story and discuss why we felt a show like this was important to create and distribute around the country. Our hope is that our story will encourage you in your own social justice endeavors!



In the second half of the show, we examine our story since starting Civic Cipher. We have had many ups and downs as a show and as a country and we use this segment to reflect on all of it—and also invoke a bit of optimism for the future!

