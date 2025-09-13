Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
We help Bongo Joe celebrate 10 years of uncovering the unconventional with two outside tracks from their new compilation. Plus, a debut from the forthcoming final release by Amadou & Mariam, more magic from Arc de Soliel (Commodore, Vancouver Sept.17) and ginchy Mexican bachelor pad music from Matorralman. Yeah, baby! It's World Beat Canada.
Callcopyrite Communications
Esplendor Geometrico - Moscu Esta Helado Nordine Staifi - Zine Ezzinet Buckman Coe (feat. Caleb Hart) - Gibberish Dub CANCON Dystoh - Let Me Be CANCON Amadou & Mariam - Sonfo(feat. Fally Ipupa) Sofi Tukker - Veneno (w/ Mari Merenda & Sophia Ardessore) Arc de Soliel - Sunchaser Chicha Libre (feat. Son Rompe Pera) - Tequila Matorralman - Tema De Monamu Fatbabs - Confiance en Toi (feat. Claye) Didje Doo - Chasing Scents Mamah Soares - Banho De Abo feat. Otis Rodina - Good People Youthi & Macca Dread - Jungle Groove