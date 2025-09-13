The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Sept. 11, 2025, midnight
We help Bongo Joe celebrate 10 years of uncovering the unconventional with two outside tracks from their new compilation. Plus, a debut from the forthcoming final release by Amadou & Mariam, more magic from Arc de Soliel (Commodore, Vancouver Sept.17) and ginchy Mexican bachelor pad music from Matorralman. Yeah, baby! It's World Beat Canada.
Callcopyrite Communications
Esplendor Geometrico - Moscu Esta Helado
Nordine Staifi - Zine Ezzinet
Buckman Coe (feat. Caleb Hart) - Gibberish Dub CANCON
Dystoh - Let Me Be CANCON
Amadou & Mariam - Sonfo(feat. Fally Ipupa)
Sofi Tukker - Veneno (w/ Mari Merenda & Sophia Ardessore)
Arc de Soliel - Sunchaser
Chicha Libre (feat. Son Rompe Pera) - Tequila
Matorralman - Tema De Monamu
Fatbabs - Confiance en Toi (feat. Claye)
Didje Doo - Chasing Scents
Mamah Soares - Banho De Abo feat. Otis
Rodina - Good People
Youthi & Macca Dread - Jungle Groove

59:52

World Beat Canada Radio September 13 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:59:52 1 Sept. 11, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:52  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 8 Download File...
 