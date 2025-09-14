Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Back to the future of Celtic. We spotlight a couple of the first Celtic tracks we ever played over a quarter century a go. And, new spins from Welsh harpist Cerys Hafana, Sweden's Woodlands Backafall and Spoket i Koket from Denmark. Plenty in between to keep the groove alive as we trace the ever-changing Celtic songbook on Celt In A Twist.
Calcopyrite Communications
Coila - The 5 am Ceilidh Firkin - The Boys Are Loose Cassie & Maggie - I Long To Return CANCON Jeremy Walsh - The Shetland Set CANCON Woodlands Backafall - Wild Rover The Sidh - 300 km Oysterband - The Time Is Now Natalie MacMaster - Three Reels CANCON Capercaillie - To The Moon Medley Spoket i Kokoet - Turbomoppen The Rumjacks - October The Mahones - Will You Marry Me? CANCON Cerys Hafana - An Dro (Once Upon A Time) Baiuca & Carlos Nunez - Solsticio