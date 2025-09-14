The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Sept. 11, 2025, midnight
Back to the future of Celtic. We spotlight a couple of the first Celtic tracks we ever played over a quarter century a go. And, new spins from Welsh harpist Cerys Hafana, Sweden's Woodlands Backafall and Spoket i Koket from Denmark. Plenty in between to keep the groove alive as we trace the ever-changing Celtic songbook on Celt In A Twist.
Calcopyrite Communications
Coila - The 5 am Ceilidh
Firkin - The Boys Are Loose
Cassie & Maggie - I Long To Return​ CANCON
Jeremy Walsh - The Shetland Set CANCON
Woodlands Backafall - Wild Rover
The Sidh - 300 km
Oysterband - The Time Is Now
Natalie MacMaster - Three Reels CANCON
Capercaillie - To The Moon Medley
Spoket i Kokoet - Turbomoppen
The Rumjacks - October
The Mahones - Will You Marry Me? CANCON
Cerys Hafana - An Dro (Once Upon A Time)
Baiuca & Carlos Nunez - Solsticio

59:57

Celt In A Twist September 14 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:59:57 1 Sept. 11, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
 00:59:57  128Kbps mp3
