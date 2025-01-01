Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. NHK Japan, France, and Cuba.
This week's show features stories from Radio Japan, France 24, and Radio Havana Cuba. http://youthspeaksout.net/swr250912.mp3 (29:00)
From JAPAN- Nepal experienced massive and violent protests leading to the Prime Minister quitting- the country remains under military law until Saturday. For 2 years Japan has been releasing treated radioactive waste water into the Pacific Ocean from the Fukushima nuclear power plant which was devastated 14 years ago- they hope to have the water cleared by 2051. BRICS members countries recommitted to multilateralism at a recent virtual summit. Spain announced it will impose an arms embargo and other measures on Israel.
From FRANCE- Another 400 UK citizens were arrested and charged with terrorism for carrying signs supporting the group Palestine Action. Then a press review calling France the new Italy for its political instability and soaring debt. The French Prime Minister resigned and Macron picked another conservative. There is a French movement called Block Everything including using credit cards. This Wednesday was the day calling for a national strike and protests against austerity measures- figures vary but most estimates are at least 250,000 protestors, along with 80,000 special police. There were many clashes around the country and hundreds of arrests.
From CUBA- An update on the Freedom Flotilla, headed to bring emergency aid to Palestine, which was bombed by a drone this week and again the next day- no one was hurt. The UN General Assembly will convene in Switzerland following the US blocking a visa for the Palestinian President. A bit more about the arrests in the UK for carrying signs saying they support Palestine Action. The US is deploying 10 f-35 fighter jets to Puerto Rico as the US threatens Latin America.
Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml