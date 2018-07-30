Summary: In this program we discuss cultivating beauty in the space between brilliance and madness with Ken Paul Rosenthal, an independent film maker based in San Francisco, California.



Rosenthal says his “work explores the geography of madness through the regenerative power of nature, urban landscapes, home movies, and archival footage from hygiene films.” And his 2011 film “Crooked Beauty”, available on Vimeo, reveals his artistry and cinematography skills.



Rosenthal’s 2018 film “Whisper Rapture” is a musical and mental health documentary focusing on Bonfire Madigan and her cello. The music you are hearing now is by Bonfire Madigan on her cello, with permission.



Not a stranger to demons of the mind, Rosenthal readily shares his personal experiences, and describes how communities of like-minded people can collectively ease the individual pain and find joyful creativity in the spaces between brilliance and madness.



When Ken Paul Rosenthal and I visited by phone from his home in San Francisco, California on July 30, 2018, we began our conversation when I asked him to describe what many people call mental illness.



The books Ken Paul Rosenthal recommends are both by David Abram: “The Spell of the Sensuous: Perception and Language in a More-Than-Human World,” and “Becoming Animal: An Earthly Cosmology.” The film he recommends is “Leave No Trace,” about a father and daughter who lived off the grid in the wilderness.



Ken Paul Rosenthal’s website is http://www.kenpaulrosenthal.com

His 2018 film “Whisper Rapture” can be accessed here: http://whisperrapture.com/



His 2011 film “Crooked Beauty” can be seen here: https://vimeo.com/28315394



