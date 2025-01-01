The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Program Information
Taylor Report
5
Tony Leah, Unifor activist, labour historian
 Unusual Sources  Contact Contributor
Sept. 12, 2025, midnight
Compliant Canada moves to strengthen gas guzzling auto monopolies, putting EVs on slow road to oblivion, as his Trumpness wishes.

Flight attendants made gains through "illegal" strike action. Biggest problem is reality of government and company connivance.

Interview with Tony Leah Download Program Podcast
00:36:38 1 Sept. 8, 2025
Toronto, Ontario
 00:36:38  160Kbps mp3
