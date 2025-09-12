Summary: The "Uniting for Peace" resolution allows the UN General Assembly to step in and suggest collective action to member states when the Security Council is unable to take necessary steps to protect global peace and security. Hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah speak with former senior UN official Craig Mokhiber about why he thinks this mechanism could be a way for the UN to step in – despite the American veto in the Security Council – and force Israel to halt the genocide. Since July, people have been protesting outside of the home of the UN secretary-general for his inaction to stop Israel's genocide. Activist Sawsan Samara joins us from the doorstep of Antonio Guterres residence in New York City. On the Resistance Report, the Electronic Intifada’s contributing editor, Jon Elmer, brings us up to date on resistance operations from Gaza and the West Bank. And we highlight an article from the Electronic Intifada’s contributor Malak Hijazi who writes that: “ Israeli ground forces are closing in, and we face an impossible evacuation from northern Gaza.”



