Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
The "Uniting for Peace" resolution allows the UN General Assembly to step in and suggest collective action to member states when the Security Council is unable to take necessary steps to protect global peace and security. Hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah speak with former senior UN official Craig Mokhiber about why he thinks this mechanism could be a way for the UN to step in – despite the American veto in the Security Council – and force Israel to halt the genocide. Since July, people have been protesting outside of the home of the UN secretary-general for his inaction to stop Israel's genocide. Activist Sawsan Samara joins us from the doorstep of Antonio Guterres residence in New York City. On the Resistance Report, the Electronic Intifada’s contributing editor, Jon Elmer, brings us up to date on resistance operations from Gaza and the West Bank. And we highlight an article from the Electronic Intifada’s contributor Malak Hijazi who writes that: “ Israeli ground forces are closing in, and we face an impossible evacuation from northern Gaza.”
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar.
Electronic Intifada Radio is a weekly program highlighting the news, interviews and reports from The Electronic Intifada website, podcast and livestream broadcast with host Nora Barrows-Friedman.
The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made. https://electronicintifada.net