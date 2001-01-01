The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

The Sonic Cafe
Father and Son
Scott Clark
Sept. 12, 2025, midnight
Sonic Café, that’s Phil Collins and Genesis with Dance on a Volcano from the 1976 LP Trick of the Tail. So hey welcome to the café, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 451. This time the Sonic Café brings you an example of the apple not falling far from the tree, because like Phil Collins, his son Nic has developed into an amazing drummer. So much so, that he played drums for Genesis on there most recent and probably final tour with his Dad Phil. More on that in a bit, our music mix is pulled from over 50 years, listen for Greta Van Fleet, The Police, Green Day, George Ezra with his 2018 hit Shotgun, dinosaur rock from Black Sabbath, listen for Paranoid and the list goes on. We also have another Crazy music facts everyone should know, from the folks at The Orgins of Songs, plus Neil deGrasse Tyson stops by to tell us what would actually happen if dug a hole through earth to China. All straight ahead, now about that Father and Son thing, here’s Phil Collins son Nic, with his band Better Strangers, from 2022 this is But I don’t know your name, and our name is the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Dance On A Volcano
Artist: Genesis
LP: A Trick Of The Tail [2007 Remaster]
Yr: 1976
Song 2: But I Don't Know Your Name
Artist: Better Strangers
LP: But I Don't Know Your Name
Yr: 2022
Song 3: Flower Power
Artist: Greta Van Fleet
LP: Black Smoke Rising [EP]
Yr: 2017
Song 4: Can't Stand Losing You
Artist: The Police
LP: Every Breath You Take: The Singles
Yr. 1978
Song 5: Crazy Facts About Music Everyone Should Know! (Pt.93)
Artist: The Origins of Songs
LP: The Origins of Songs
Yr: 2024
Song 6: Sastanàqqàm
Artist: Tinariwen
LP: Elwan
Yr: 2017
Song 7: Wake Me Up When September Ends
Artist: Green Day
LP: American Idiot
Year: 2004
Song 8: Shotgun
Artist: George Ezra
LP: Staying at Tamara's
Yr: 2018
Song 9: Paranoid
Artist: Black Sabbath
LP: Paranoid
Yr: 1970
Song 10: Dig a Hole to China
Artist: Neil deGrasse Tyson
LP: StarTalk
Yr: 2024
Song 11: Humble Strut ft. Robben Ford
Artist: Scary Pockets
LP:
Yr: 2020
Song 12: The Infinite Pet
Artist: Spoon
LP: Gimme Fiction
Yr: 2005
Song 13: All Is Fair
Artist: Nik Kershaw
LP: To Be Frank
Yr: 2001
Song 14: Days
Artist: David Bowie
LP: Coolest Songs In The World! Vol. 8
Yr: 2003
Song 15: Segment
Artist: Charlie Parker
LP: Jazz Masters 15
Yr: 1950
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

