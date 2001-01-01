Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Sonic Café, that’s Phil Collins and Genesis with Dance on a Volcano from the 1976 LP Trick of the Tail. So hey welcome to the café, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 451. This time the Sonic Café brings you an example of the apple not falling far from the tree, because like Phil Collins, his son Nic has developed into an amazing drummer. So much so, that he played drums for Genesis on there most recent and probably final tour with his Dad Phil. More on that in a bit, our music mix is pulled from over 50 years, listen for Greta Van Fleet, The Police, Green Day, George Ezra with his 2018 hit Shotgun, dinosaur rock from Black Sabbath, listen for Paranoid and the list goes on. We also have another Crazy music facts everyone should know, from the folks at The Orgins of Songs, plus Neil deGrasse Tyson stops by to tell us what would actually happen if dug a hole through earth to China. All straight ahead, now about that Father and Son thing, here’s Phil Collins son Nic, with his band Better Strangers, from 2022 this is But I don’t know your name, and our name is the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Dance On A Volcano Artist: Genesis LP: A Trick Of The Tail [2007 Remaster] Yr: 1976 Song 2: But I Don't Know Your Name Artist: Better Strangers LP: But I Don't Know Your Name Yr: 2022 Song 3: Flower Power Artist: Greta Van Fleet LP: Black Smoke Rising [EP] Yr: 2017 Song 4: Can't Stand Losing You Artist: The Police LP: Every Breath You Take: The Singles Yr. 1978 Song 5: Crazy Facts About Music Everyone Should Know! (Pt.93) Artist: The Origins of Songs LP: The Origins of Songs Yr: 2024 Song 6: Sastanàqqàm Artist: Tinariwen LP: Elwan Yr: 2017 Song 7: Wake Me Up When September Ends Artist: Green Day LP: American Idiot Year: 2004 Song 8: Shotgun Artist: George Ezra LP: Staying at Tamara's Yr: 2018 Song 9: Paranoid Artist: Black Sabbath LP: Paranoid Yr: 1970 Song 10: Dig a Hole to China Artist: Neil deGrasse Tyson LP: StarTalk Yr: 2024 Song 11: Humble Strut ft. Robben Ford Artist: Scary Pockets LP: Yr: 2020 Song 12: The Infinite Pet Artist: Spoon LP: Gimme Fiction Yr: 2005 Song 13: All Is Fair Artist: Nik Kershaw LP: To Be Frank Yr: 2001 Song 14: Days Artist: David Bowie LP: Coolest Songs In The World! Vol. 8 Yr: 2003 Song 15: Segment Artist: Charlie Parker LP: Jazz Masters 15 Yr: 1950
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)