Notes: Artist - Title - Year

The Spirit of Memphis Quartet - Come And Go With Me - 1956

Jay McShann - Roll On Katy - 1946

Al Dexter - New Jelly Roll Blues - 1936

Bonnie Davis With The Bunny Banks Trio - He Knows How To Knock Me Out - 1943

Patsy Cline - Don't Ever Leave Me Again - 1957

The Melody Echoes - After I've Done The Best I Can - 1953

Roland Alphonso; The Soul Brothers - Phoenix City - 1966

The Astro Jets - Boom-A-Lay - 1961

Wayne Raney - Blues At My Door - 1951

Mabel Smith (Big Maybelle) - Bad Dream Blues - 1948

Roberta Martin Singers - Sinner Man Where You Gonna Run To - 1957

Louie Bashell and his Silk Umbrella Orchestra - Oklahoma Boogie - 1954

Doctor Ross - Come Back Baby - 1953

Bull Moose Jackson - Fare Thee Well Deacon Jones - 1947

Richard Berry (With The Crowns) - The Big Break - 1954

Tommy Spurlin & The Southern Boys - Hang Loose (I've Gotta Rock) - 1956

Cookie & The Cupcakes - Just One Kiss - 1961

Red Johnson & His Orchestra - Mama Does The Boogie (Washington Ave. Boogie) - 1952

Ethel Davenport - Heavenly Express - 1953

Eddie Boyd, Piano With Peter Green's Fleetwood Mac - Back Slack - 1968