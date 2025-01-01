Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Listen to Backbeat this week to find out why an accordion player known as the Polka King of Milwaukee is considered by some to be one of the "Fathers of Rock & Roll"! You'll also hear early recordings by Jimmy Witherspoon, Mable Smith (before she was Big Maybelle), Jewel Akens, and Doctor Ross. Backbeat is always lively, always fun and usually has some surprises.
Artist - Title - Year The Spirit of Memphis Quartet - Come And Go With Me - 1956 Jay McShann - Roll On Katy - 1946 Al Dexter - New Jelly Roll Blues - 1936 Bonnie Davis With The Bunny Banks Trio - He Knows How To Knock Me Out - 1943 Patsy Cline - Don't Ever Leave Me Again - 1957 The Melody Echoes - After I've Done The Best I Can - 1953 Roland Alphonso; The Soul Brothers - Phoenix City - 1966 The Astro Jets - Boom-A-Lay - 1961 Wayne Raney - Blues At My Door - 1951 Mabel Smith (Big Maybelle) - Bad Dream Blues - 1948 Roberta Martin Singers - Sinner Man Where You Gonna Run To - 1957 Louie Bashell and his Silk Umbrella Orchestra - Oklahoma Boogie - 1954 Doctor Ross - Come Back Baby - 1953 Bull Moose Jackson - Fare Thee Well Deacon Jones - 1947 Richard Berry (With The Crowns) - The Big Break - 1954 Tommy Spurlin & The Southern Boys - Hang Loose (I've Gotta Rock) - 1956 Cookie & The Cupcakes - Just One Kiss - 1961 Red Johnson & His Orchestra - Mama Does The Boogie (Washington Ave. Boogie) - 1952 Ethel Davenport - Heavenly Express - 1953 Eddie Boyd, Piano With Peter Green's Fleetwood Mac - Back Slack - 1968