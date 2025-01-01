The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Sept. 14, 2025
Listen to Backbeat this week to find out why an accordion player known as the Polka King of Milwaukee is considered by some to be one of the "Fathers of Rock & Roll"! You'll also hear early recordings by Jimmy Witherspoon, Mable Smith (before she was Big Maybelle), Jewel Akens, and Doctor Ross. Backbeat is always lively, always fun and usually has some surprises.
Artist - Title - Year
The Spirit of Memphis Quartet - Come And Go With Me - 1956
Jay McShann - Roll On Katy - 1946
Al Dexter - New Jelly Roll Blues - 1936
Bonnie Davis With The Bunny Banks Trio - He Knows How To Knock Me Out - 1943
Patsy Cline - Don't Ever Leave Me Again - 1957
The Melody Echoes - After I've Done The Best I Can - 1953
Roland Alphonso; The Soul Brothers - Phoenix City - 1966
The Astro Jets - Boom-A-Lay - 1961
Wayne Raney - Blues At My Door - 1951
Mabel Smith (Big Maybelle) - Bad Dream Blues - 1948
Roberta Martin Singers - Sinner Man Where You Gonna Run To - 1957
Louie Bashell and his Silk Umbrella Orchestra - Oklahoma Boogie - 1954
Doctor Ross - Come Back Baby - 1953
Bull Moose Jackson - Fare Thee Well Deacon Jones - 1947
Richard Berry (With The Crowns) - The Big Break - 1954
Tommy Spurlin & The Southern Boys - Hang Loose (I've Gotta Rock) - 1956
Cookie & The Cupcakes - Just One Kiss - 1961
Red Johnson & His Orchestra - Mama Does The Boogie (Washington Ave. Boogie) - 1952
Ethel Davenport - Heavenly Express - 1953
Eddie Boyd, Piano With Peter Green's Fleetwood Mac - Back Slack - 1968

