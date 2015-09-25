Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
First aired September 25, 2015 1. Killshot - Lee Reed 2. My Salvation - The Demon & 1988 3. Keep A Light On - Animal Nation 4. All Hail To My Hands - The Allies (A-Track) 5. 8,7,6,5 - Jeff Spec 6. Gotta Vibe - Divo GMJ ft. Dan-E-O, Tahnee Michelle, Ryan Field 7. In My Cave - Robbie G 8. Velvet - Plains Of Fascination 9. Elevate - Sevn + Neanderthal Productions 10. E-Z On The Motion - Ghetto Concept 11. Addict - KeepDiggin (aka Mazaman) 12. Short Straw - Made Wade w/ Rel McCoy 13. Regiment - Shing Shing Regime 14. Brand New Kicks - Cloud City Classic ft. K-Rec 15. Backbone - DJ Revolution ft. Chase Infinite, Krondon, Planet Asia, Kardinal Offishall, Choclair, Shabaam Sahdeeq, Rasco, Ill Advised 16. 9th Configuration - First Division 17. Light Em' Up - Sharky & Tona 18. A.D.S.T. - The Hop
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio (CJTM) 1280 AM, Toronto, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.