Program Information
Walkuman Style
11
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
Sept. 15, 2025, midnight
First aired September 25, 2015
1. Killshot - Lee Reed
2. My Salvation - The Demon & 1988
3. Keep A Light On - Animal Nation
4. All Hail To My Hands - The Allies (A-Track)
5. 8,7,6,5 - Jeff Spec
6. Gotta Vibe - Divo GMJ ft. Dan-E-O, Tahnee Michelle, Ryan Field
7. In My Cave - Robbie G
8. Velvet - Plains Of Fascination
9. Elevate - Sevn + Neanderthal Productions
10. E-Z On The Motion - Ghetto Concept
11. Addict - KeepDiggin (aka Mazaman)
12. Short Straw - Made Wade w/ Rel McCoy
13. Regiment - Shing Shing Regime
14. Brand New Kicks - Cloud City Classic ft. K-Rec
15. Backbone - DJ Revolution ft. Chase Infinite, Krondon, Planet Asia, Kardinal Offishall, Choclair, Shabaam Sahdeeq, Rasco, Ill Advised
16. 9th Configuration - First Division
17. Light Em' Up - Sharky & Tona
18. A.D.S.T. - The Hop
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario

Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio (CJTM) 1280 AM, Toronto, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

00:56:00 1 Sept. 13, 2025
Hamilton Ontario, Canada
 00:56:00  192Kbps mp3
(77.7MB) Stereo		 6 Download File...
 