Part 2 of our 3-part retrospective on the UN 4th World Conference on Women. Features Sharon Hom on her feminist English-Chinese Lexicon; Helvi Sipila on peace as a feminist issue; Nafisa Hoodbhoy on men delegates saying disarmament is not a women's issue; Judy Rebick, Canada, and Cheryl Carolus, ANC, at a highly participatory NGO forum; the 12 Critical Areas of Concern; Gertrude Mongella on the lack of follow-through on UN agreements affecting women, and calling on the US to ratify CEDAW (the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women).
Lisa Hayes; Kimberly Frazier-Booth; KKFI; Frieda Werden
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for nearly 40 years. For information on archives and how to pitch, visit wings.org