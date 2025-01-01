Summary: Indigenous in Music with Larry K and Rhonda Head in our Spotlight Interview (Indigenous, World)



Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week we welcome from the Treaty 5 Territory, Manitoba., Rhonda Head is in the house. Award winning singer, songwriter, and performer. Her new album is out, “Iskwaywuk,” honoring women, the land, and love. You can read all about Rhonda at our place at our homepage at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/rhonda-head.



Enjoy music from Rhonda Head, Robbie Robertson, Khu.eex, Theia, Bomba Estereo, Brandis Knudsen, Litefoot, Siibii, Asani, Alicia Kayley, Mimi O'Bonsawin, Boogat, Nathan Cunningham, Blackfoot, Campo, Clube da Bossa, Robin Cisek, Elisapie, Thea May, Julian Taylor, Logan Staats, TRIBZ, Stevie Salas, Pretendians, XIT, Tom Bee, Aysanabee and much much more.



Visit us on our home page to learn about us and our programs at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org, check into our Two Buffalo Studios and our SAY Magazine Library to find out all about our Artists and Entrepreneurs.