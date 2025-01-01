Summary: Expert advice for global queer rights advocates; the lower house of the Dutch parliament passes a bill to criminalize conversion therapy, Hong Kong lawmakers nix court-ordered same-gender couples’ rights, the U.S. Supreme Court temporarily allows South Carolina trans students to pee where they need to, and Oregon state lawmaker with a gay son Cyrus Javadi jilts the Republican Party.

Those stories and more this week when you find “This Way Out.”

[Jessica Stern Appointed Senior Fellow

https://www.hks.harvard.edu/announcements/jessica-stern-former-us-special-envoy-advance-human-rights-lgbtqi-persons-appointed]