Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Expert advice for global queer rights advocates; the lower house of the Dutch parliament passes a bill to criminalize conversion therapy, Hong Kong lawmakers nix court-ordered same-gender couples’ rights, the U.S. Supreme Court temporarily allows South Carolina trans students to pee where they need to, and Oregon state lawmaker with a gay son Cyrus Javadi jilts the Republican Party. Those stories and more this week when you find “This Way Out.” [Jessica Stern Appointed Senior Fellow https://www.hks.harvard.edu/announcements/jessica-stern-former-us-special-envoy-advance-human-rights-lgbtqi-persons-appointed]
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reporters: Joe Boehnlein and Melanie Keller, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: David Hunt. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Rachel Bearinger; the Marshall Tucker Band; The Rascals; Ian Post; Judy Small. In our 38th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture! * * * * * Imagine What This Way Out Could Do If It Was Well-Funded ! * * * * *