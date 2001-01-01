Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
You may have been getting ready to leave the house recently and noticed on your phone that the air quality was going to be less-than-ideal that day. There are a lot of people and technologies behind that seemingly simple process. This week on Sea Change Radio we speak with the CEO of IQAir North America, Glory Dolphin Hammes to learn about her company's history, its AirVisual product and the evolving field of air quality monitoring. We discuss how crowd sourcing works to give us a clearer picture of air quality, the challenges of getting the word out to the public about unsafe air, particularly in underserved communities, and look at the impact of recent EPA rollbacks.