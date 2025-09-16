The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Program Information
The Richie Allen Show
Tommy Robinson, Tyler Robinson, Charlie Kirk and Nazi order of nine angles terror cult
13
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  Contact Contributor
Sept. 16, 2025, midnight
Richie is joined by regular guest Tony Gosling. Tony is a broadcaster, author and former BBC journalist. On today's show the guys discuss the UN report which claims that Israel is committing genocide, the strange circumstances surrounding the murder of Republican activist Charlie Kirk, Keir Starmer's Peter Mandelson problem, why everyone needs to understand accelerationism and more.

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/richieallen/episodes/2025-09-16T11_14_36-07_00
Order of Nine Angles: What is this obscure Nazi Satanist group?
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-53141759

A US soldier has been accused of plotting an attack on his own unit by sending information to an obscure Nazi Satanist organisation called the Order of Nine Angles (ONA). But who are they?

Founded in the UK in the 1970s, the ONA is an increasing focus for law enforcement and has appeared as an influence in several recent UK terrorism prosecutions relating to the extreme right-wing.

US soldier accused of planning attack on own unit

The group lionises the Nazi era and dates its calendar from the birth of Adolf Hitler, but its supernatural belief system goes beyond anything normally associated with right-wing extremism.

Download Program Podcast
00:55:00 1 Sept. 16, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:55:00  48Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
 