The Deep Roots of MAGA Hate / Who is Truly Responsible for Politically Motivated Attacks? / Live from the Gaza Flotilla

Subtitle: 09/17/25 – 09/23/25

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Jessica Clotfelter

Contributor: None Contact Contributor

Date Published: Sept. 18, 2025, midnight

Summary: In the first part of today’s program, we discuss the deep roots of the MAGA movement. We uncover memes and cultural elements that fester in the deep corners of the web. We also discuss the data that suggests that most politically-motivated violence in this country stems from the right rather than the left.



In the second half of the show, we speak with Jessica Clotfelter who joins us at sea with the About Face Veterans delegation of the global Sumud Flotilla. She was en route to Gaza to provide relief. She can be found online at @baefranklin.

Credits: Ramses Ja and Q Ward

Notes: Broadcasting the Balance. Defending the Discourse.

Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse.



