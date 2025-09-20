The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Sept. 18, 2025, midnight
Celebrating seasonal shifts and departed friends to start. Abebayehosh is a song Ethiopian girls sing to mark the autumn and their New Year. L'amour a la Folie (Love Is Mad) the final album by Amadou & Mariam drops shortly. We debut the title track. You'll also hear A Sonova remix, Yugoslav dub, nocturnal Brazilian soul and so much more. It's World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Commmunications
Meklit - Abebayehosh
Amadou & Mariam - L'amour a la folie
Kiran Ahluwalia - Saat (Seven) CANCON
Sonova - Bond Trader (Klark B3nt Remix) CANCON
Alambic - Vacances Gachees
Roge - Road To Nowhere
Adama Yalomba - Baba
La Cherga - Cooking Dub
XHAE - Bidi Bidi (Boy Next Door)
Sessa - Vale A Pena
Gao Hong & Bajuji Shrivastar - Bluestar Sapphire
The Rachets - The Way Things Are (Glory Bound)
Shima - 1807
Magic Sands - Hawai'i Kai

59:46

World Beat Canada Radio September 20 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:59:46 1 Sept. 18, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:46  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 