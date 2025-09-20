Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Celebrating seasonal shifts and departed friends to start. Abebayehosh is a song Ethiopian girls sing to mark the autumn and their New Year. L'amour a la Folie (Love Is Mad) the final album by Amadou & Mariam drops shortly. We debut the title track. You'll also hear A Sonova remix, Yugoslav dub, nocturnal Brazilian soul and so much more. It's World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Commmunications
Meklit - Abebayehosh Amadou & Mariam - L'amour a la folie Kiran Ahluwalia - Saat (Seven) CANCON Sonova - Bond Trader (Klark B3nt Remix) CANCON Alambic - Vacances Gachees Roge - Road To Nowhere Adama Yalomba - Baba La Cherga - Cooking Dub XHAE - Bidi Bidi (Boy Next Door) Sessa - Vale A Pena Gao Hong & Bajuji Shrivastar - Bluestar Sapphire The Rachets - The Way Things Are (Glory Bound) Shima - 1807 Magic Sands - Hawai'i Kai