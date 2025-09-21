The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Sept. 18, 2025, midnight
Introducing Pressgang Mutiny, a Toronto-based vocal quartet recapturing the raw spirit of t he sea shanty, Jim Moray's shanty for All The Pretty Girls, another supersonic pass from Haggis X-1 and The Jerry Cans perform music from Canada's third coast in Nunavut. Ever-expanding the boundaries of Celtic music, you got yer Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Doolin' - The Galway Girl
Grumpy O Sheep - Fiddler's Despair
Pressgang Mutiny - Haul Away Joe CANCON
Pat Chessell - This Is The Life CANCON
Hackensaw Boys - Mecklenburg County
Harv - Grythyttehyl
Afro Celt Sound System - Radio Ronza
Haggis X-1 - Down In The Valley CANCON
Culbeag - Across The Water
House Of Hamill - Cat Bacon
The Jerry Cans - Nirliit CANCON
Jim Moray - All You Pretty Girls
Martin Simpson - Swooping Molly
Willos - Best Of Luck

59:26

Celt In A Twist September 21 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:59:26 1 Sept. 18, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:26  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 