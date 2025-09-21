Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Introducing Pressgang Mutiny, a Toronto-based vocal quartet recapturing the raw spirit of t he sea shanty, Jim Moray's shanty for All The Pretty Girls, another supersonic pass from Haggis X-1 and The Jerry Cans perform music from Canada's third coast in Nunavut. Ever-expanding the boundaries of Celtic music, you got yer Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Doolin' - The Galway Girl Grumpy O Sheep - Fiddler's Despair Pressgang Mutiny - Haul Away Joe CANCON Pat Chessell - This Is The Life CANCON Hackensaw Boys - Mecklenburg County Harv - Grythyttehyl Afro Celt Sound System - Radio Ronza Haggis X-1 - Down In The Valley CANCON Culbeag - Across The Water House Of Hamill - Cat Bacon The Jerry Cans - Nirliit CANCON Jim Moray - All You Pretty Girls Martin Simpson - Swooping Molly Willos - Best Of Luck