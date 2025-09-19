Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Earlier this month, Israel bombed Qatar’s capital city targeting the Hamas negotiating team which had been meeting to discuss a U.S. proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza. Professor Sami Al-Arian joins hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Asa Winstanley to talk about the consequences of these strikes. He also gives his take on the escalating and intensifying crackdown on political activism and speech in support of Palestine. On the Resistance Report, the Electronic Intifada’s contributing editor Jon Elmer describes resistance operations in Gaza, the West Bank and by Yemen as Israel’s decimation of Gaza City continues. And we highlight an article from the Electronic Intifada’s contributor Hazem Alghosain on art, starvation and the end of dreams during the genocide in Gaza.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar. Music by Greg Wilson.
Electronic Intifada Radio is a weekly program highlighting the news, interviews and reports from The Electronic Intifada website, podcast and livestream broadcast with host Nora Barrows-Friedman.
The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made. https://electronicintifada.net