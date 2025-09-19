Summary: Earlier this month, Israel bombed Qatar’s capital city targeting the Hamas negotiating team which had been meeting to discuss a U.S. proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza. Professor Sami Al-Arian joins hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Asa Winstanley to talk about the consequences of these strikes. He also gives his take on the escalating and intensifying crackdown on political activism and speech in support of Palestine. On the Resistance Report, the Electronic Intifada’s contributing editor Jon Elmer describes resistance operations in Gaza, the West Bank and by Yemen as Israel’s decimation of Gaza City continues. And we highlight an article from the Electronic Intifada’s contributor Hazem Alghosain on art, starvation and the end of dreams during the genocide in Gaza.



