Credits: James has been evicted by a gang of balaclava'd thugs wearing balaclavas without a court order. A new type of eviction is taking place in Bristol courtesy of GRC bailiffs on Park Row. They boast on their website that '...problems can be resolved by GRC expediently and effectively using some of the common law powers without the need to go through a lengthy court process.'

James explains what that means in reality when he was illegally evicted from the home he was the legal resident of at 4.45am on Tuesday 18th May 2017.

Polish national Hubert Sadej was arrested and detained by the Home Office immigration service along with two of his Polish friends last week and is now in the Home Office detention centre at The Verne near Weymouth. He's been told he's being deported back to Poland because he was homeless, sleeping in a tent and wasn't signing on. He's not had any access to a solicitor and is due to be deported the day before he's been told is the first time a solicitor for him can be found. He also says he'll be back.

Aviation safety whistleblower Charles Shi worked at Moog Aviation from 2006 to 2016 which manufactures parts for airliners as East Asia Supply Chain Manager when he alleges he discovered documents certifying parts as safe was being falsified. He says he approached two other Moog employees investigator Claire Starzek and manager Joe Zou for the sub-contractor New Honji (NHJ) where Joe Zou he had a good relationship with their boss Li Jian. The falsification of 'material specification' meant that some parts from NHJ and their uncertified sub-contractors used substitute materials, sub-standard Aluminium and Steel, for 20 or so 'critical parts' and one 'single point of failure part'. NHJ also failed to use traceability as specified in international aviation agreements. These aircraft part safety failings affect up to 500 Boeing 737airliners which Charles Shi suggests people should not fly in.

Dialect's Imogen Serwotka talks to Benji Beer about the worrying increase in suicides at Bristol University. Why is it happening and what are the University doing to watch out for the signs of study drugs, pre-suicide stress and intervene. We hear that the future seems very bleak for the present student generation with an increase in debt and a future of working in in a soulless job.

