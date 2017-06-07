Donald Drumpf Theatre Vol. 21

Subtitle: Give Paris One More Chance

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: John Oliver, Major Garrett, Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel, Geraldo Rivera, Jimmy Kimmel, Sean Spicer, Trevor Noah, Bill Maher, and Seth Meyers.

Broadcast Restrictions: For non-profit use only.

License: Attribution Non-commercial Share Alike (by-nc-sa)

Summary: Donald Drumpf Theatre Vol. 21 Give Paris One More Chance. The show is a make-believe listen to what might happen if a reality television star became the leader of the free world. The show features news clips and songs cut in a way similar to Dickie Goodman, with a Richard Foreman-meets-mashup style. Contributions are welcome to info@wgxc.org. It's a fake news show about the absurdity of the past week that's actually radio theatre, so the news is true.

Credits: Songs this week included are from Jonathan Richman ("Give Paris One More Chance"), the Bee Gees ("Tragedy"), Don McLean ("American Pie"), Lynn Anderson ("I Never Promised You a Rose Garden"), Barry McGuire ("Eve of Destruction"), St. Vincent ("Paris is Burning"), Boots Randolph ("Yakety Sax"), Spike Jones ("Der Führer's Face"), and Golden Earring ("Twilight Zone"). Clips and excerpts this week from Donald Drumpf, "The Simpsons," John Oliver, Major Garrett, Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel, Geraldo Rivera, Jimmy Kimmel, Sean Spicer, Trevor Noah, Bill Maher, and Seth Meyers. Original radio theatre, and new productions from Pacifica Radio are included here, with historic radio theatre some weeks. The definition of "radio theatre" is stretched here, with a Richard Foreman-meets-mashup style sometimes, and a more straightforward take other weeks. Anyone who would like to work on a production, or have their work air in this timeslot, should contact info@wgxc.org.

