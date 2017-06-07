As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
More blues from Mali and Mauritania; a Congolese non-stop classic by Sam Mangwana; Turkish Gastarbeiter folk-rock; new takes on mariachi
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Wednesday from 3 to 5 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Mamadou Kelly | Mali | Politiki | Politiki | Clermont Music | 2017
Amadou & Mariam feat Manu Chao | Mali-France-Spain | Politic Amagni | Dimanche A Bamako | Because | 2004

Tamikrest | Mali | Manhouy Inerizhan | Kidal | Glitterbeat | 2017
Noura Mint Seymali | Mauritania | El Mougelmen | Azawan II | self-released | 2013

Sam Mangwana | RD Congo | Megamix face B: Georgette-Matinda-Bana Ba Cameroun-Souzana-Diamo Diamo | Megamix | Melodie | 1990

Clement Djimogne | Cameroon | Africa | Pop Makossa: The Invasive Dance Beat Of Cameroon 1976-1984 | Analog Africa | 1979

Akbaba Ikilisi | Turkey-Germany | Seker Oglan | Uzelli Psychedelic Anadolu | Uzelli | 1983
Derdiyoklar Ikilisi | Turkey-Germany | Halay | Disko Folk | Guerssen | 1979

Shantel & Areti Ketime | Germany-Greece | Dysi Ki Anatoli | Viva Diaspora | Essay | 2015
Kal | Serbia | Duj Duj | Kal | Asphalt Tango | 2006
The Zydepunks | USA | Cuando Creceran Los Flores | Finisterre | Nine Mile | 2008

Los Lobos | USA | La Pistola Y El Corazon | La Pistola Y El Corazon | Slash | 1988
Willy De Ville | USA | Hey Joe | Backstreets Of Desire | FNAC | 1992
Juan Gabriel | Mexico | Gracias Al Sol | Quiero Creedence | Concord Picante | 2016
Metalachi | USA | Sweet Child O' Mine | Uno | Yarddart Entertainment | 2012

Flor De Toloache | USA | Long Gone Girl | Las Caras Lindas | Chulo | 2017
Mariachi El Bronx | USA | 48 Roses | II | ATO | 2011

