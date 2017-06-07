No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
More blues from Mali and Mauritania; a Congolese non-stop classic by Sam Mangwana; Turkish Gastarbeiter folk-rock; new takes on mariachi
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Wednesday from 3 to 5 PM.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Mamadou Kelly | Mali | Politiki | Politiki | Clermont Music | 2017
Amadou & Mariam feat Manu Chao | Mali-France-Spain | Politic Amagni | Dimanche A Bamako | Because | 2004
Tamikrest | Mali | Manhouy Inerizhan | Kidal | Glitterbeat | 2017
Noura Mint Seymali | Mauritania | El Mougelmen | Azawan II | self-released | 2013
Sam Mangwana | RD Congo | Megamix face B: Georgette-Matinda-Bana Ba Cameroun-Souzana-Diamo Diamo | Megamix | Melodie | 1990
Clement Djimogne | Cameroon | Africa | Pop Makossa: The Invasive Dance Beat Of Cameroon 1976-1984 | Analog Africa | 1979
Akbaba Ikilisi | Turkey-Germany | Seker Oglan | Uzelli Psychedelic Anadolu | Uzelli | 1983
Derdiyoklar Ikilisi | Turkey-Germany | Halay | Disko Folk | Guerssen | 1979
Shantel & Areti Ketime | Germany-Greece | Dysi Ki Anatoli | Viva Diaspora | Essay | 2015
Kal | Serbia | Duj Duj | Kal | Asphalt Tango | 2006
The Zydepunks | USA | Cuando Creceran Los Flores | Finisterre | Nine Mile | 2008
Los Lobos | USA | La Pistola Y El Corazon | La Pistola Y El Corazon | Slash | 1988
Willy De Ville | USA | Hey Joe | Backstreets Of Desire | FNAC | 1992
Juan Gabriel | Mexico | Gracias Al Sol | Quiero Creedence | Concord Picante | 2016
Metalachi | USA | Sweet Child O' Mine | Uno | Yarddart Entertainment | 2012
Flor De Toloache | USA | Long Gone Girl | Las Caras Lindas | Chulo | 2017
Mariachi El Bronx | USA | 48 Roses | II | ATO | 2011