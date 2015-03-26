Notes: Dear Radio Friend,

This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, Radio Havana Cuba, Sputnik Radio, and Spanish National Radio.

From JAPAN- Japan is going to follow the Paris Agreement despite the Trump withdrawal- Japan doubled renewable energy sources in the past 10 years. At the first ever UN conference on Oceans, delegates criticized the US for leaving the Paris Agreement. Another nuclear reactor has been started in Japan, bringing the total to 5. New South Korean President Moon jae-in did not criticize North Korea for its missile programs at an annual Memorial Day ceremony, a stark change from his predecessor. Several Asian defense officials have held back criticism of China's maritime activities in the South China Sea.

From CUBA- In Honduras, a number of international investors have withdrawn support for the hydro-electric power plant that Berta Caceres was assassinated for opposing. Brazilian President Temer is being further investigated for corruption. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for Israel to end its occupation of Palestinian territories on the 50th anniversary of the 1967 invasion- so has Bernie Sanders. In Syria US backed forces have begun battling for the city of Raqqa after killing 21 civilians over the weekend.

From RUSSIA- On the program Going Underground, Afshin Rattansi heard press reviews from Abdel Bari Atwan, editor of Rai-al-Youm, a pan Arabic news source. They talked about the Saudi and UAE sanctions on Qatar for maintaining good relations with Iran and Hezbollah. Then a story about mercenary CEO Eric Prince, formerly of Blackwater, who suggested the US a Viceroy in Afghanistan.

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes reported on the terror attacks in Tehran, a rare event in Iran- this followed Trump's accusations that Iran supports terrorism, which Robert Fisk contradicted in the Independent. Alison then describes how and why 5 Arab states have cut diplomatic relations with Qatar, quoting an essay written by Patrick Cockburn in the Independent.



"In the United States today, the Declaration of Independence hangs on schoolroom walls, but foreign policy follows Machiavelli."

- Howard Zinn



